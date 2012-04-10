April 10 - Overview -- Exelon Corp. recently completed its merger with Constellation Energy Group Inc. and assumed Constellation's senior unsecured notes. -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' rating on project Cedar Brakes I LLC's senior secured bonds. -- The rating on the bonds reflects the "weakest-link" approach between the 'BBB-' senior unsecured issue rating of the power supplier, Exelon Corp. (BBB/Stable/A-2), and the preliminary 'BBB' senior unsecured issue rating of the offtaker, Public Service Electric & Gas Co. (PSE&G) (BBB/Positive/A-2). -- The stable outlook mirrors that of Exelon. Rating Action On April 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' rating on Cedar Brakes I LLC's $310.6 million ($75.6 million outstanding) senior secured bonds due 2014 and removed the rating from CreditWatch, where we placed it with positive implications on June 10, 2011. The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating action follows our affirmation of the 'BBB-' senior unsecured debt ratings on Constellation Energy Group Inc. following completion of its merger with Exelon Corp. Exelon assumed Constellation's senior unsecured notes. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (A/Stable/A-1) owns the project, which is a contract monetization of a previous power purchase agreement (PPA) between PSE&G and Newark Bay. Cedar Brakes I has operated as projected. It is structured to achieve a 1.03x annual debt-service coverage ratio. Standard & Poor's expects the Cedar Brakes I transaction to continue to operate as structured under the original project documents. The rating on Cedar Brakes I's bonds reflects the following strengths: -- All of Cedar Brakes I's projected revenues come from 'BBB' rated PSE&G. The agreement has economic and strategic benefits for PSE&G, including a purchased-power price reduction and mitigation of plant-specific delivery risk, in that PSE&G can receive power sourced from the entire PJM Interconnection market, rather than only from specific units. -- PSE&G met its obligations under New Jersey's Electric Discount and Energy Competition Act to mitigate the cost of above-market PPAs. As such, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities grants PSE&G full and timely recovery of its payments to Cedar Brakes I. -- There is a liquidity reserve, equal to the semiannual interest payment, which is available to cover any mismatches in energy delivery times and the required debt-service payments. -- Exelon will source its energy and capacity from the PJM system, which is a very liquid and efficient market, making it likely that Exelon will be able to fulfill its obligation to provide energy and capacity. The following risks constrain the ratings: -- PSE&G may pay out-of-market prices for power under the amended and restated PPA, exposing the lenders to renegotiation risk. However, Standard & Poor's has concluded that this risk is mitigated by legislative prohibitions against reopening the contract to renegotiation and the New Jersey regulatory agency's approval of PSE&G's full recovery. -- The low price that Cedar Brakes I pays to Exelon for power (generally below $30 per megawatt-hour (MWh)) may pressure Exelon during periods of higher prices. This is especially true in the later years of the transaction because Exelon would need to source the power at a lower rate for the mirror PPA to be profitable. Highly unprofitable contracts may be put on Exelon's balance sheet as imputed debt. Liquidity A debt-service reserve account that covers six months of interest payments provides liquidity. We consider this adequate to cover liquidity needs from the timing of power deliveries. Outlook The stable outlook mirrors that on Exelon, the counterparty that currently has the lowest senior unsecured rating in the Cedar Brakes I structure. We will continue to apply the "weakest link" methodology for the Cedar Brakes I structure. If we lower our senior unsecured ratings on Exelon or PSE&G to below 'BBB-', we would lower our rating on the Cedar Brakes I debt. Conversely, if we raised the senior unsecured rating on Exelon, we would upgrade Cedar Brakes I. Related Criteria And Research -- Exelon Corp. Ratings Affirmed; Constellation Energy Ratings Raised, Then Withdrawn After Merger Completion, March 23, 2012 -- Project Finance Construction And Operations Counterparty Methodology, Dec. 20, 2011 -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Cedar Brakes I LLC Senior Secured BBB-/Stable BBB-/Watch Pos Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.