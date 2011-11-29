(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 29, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today revised the recovery rating on Newpark Resources (NR.N) Inc.'s $172.5
million 4% senior unsecured convertible notes due 2017 to '5' from '6'. At the
same time, we raised our issue rating on the notes to 'B-' from 'CCC+'. The '5'
recovery rating indicates our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in
the event of a payment default.
Newpark resources' 'B' corporate credit rating remains unchanged.
Our revised recovery rating reflects Newpark's recently amended and extended
revolving credit facility and our revised, higher valuation for the company in
a default scenario.
For a more detailed analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Newpark
Resources, to be published after this release on RatingsDirect.
RATINGS LIST
Newpark Resources Inc.
Corporate credit ratings B/Stable/--
Upgraded; Recovery Rating Revised
To From
Senior unsecured B- CCC+
Recovery Rating 5 6
