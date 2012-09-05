Overview -- Ikaria Acquisition Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ikaria Inc., is issuing $125 million of debt to partly fund a $173 million shareholder dividend. -- We are assigning our 'B+' corporate credit rating to Ikaria Inc. -- At the same time, we are assigning a 'BB' issue-level and '1' recovery rating to subsidiary Ikaria Acquisition Inc.'s secured debt. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of continued cash flow that we expect the company will use to reduce leverage to less than 5x over the near term. Rating Action On Sept. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' corporate credit rating to Hampton, N.J.-based Ikaria Inc. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'BB' issue-level rating (two notches higher than the 'B+' corporate credit rating on Ikaria Inc.) and '1' recovery rating to subsidiary Ikaria Acquisition Inc.'s $354 million of secured debt, which includes its proposed $125 million term loan B, $189 million term loan A, and $40 million revolving facility (undrawn). The term loan A and revolver both mature in June 2016 and the term loan B matures in July 2017. The '1' recovery rating indicates our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of payment default. Rationale The ratings on Ikaria Inc. overwhelmingly reflect a "weak" business risk profile, exhibited by its heavy reliance on one product--INOMAX (nitric oxide) for inhalation--for nearly all of its revenues. The ratings also reflect our expectation that Ikaria will operate with an "aggressive" financial risk profile over time, despite pro forma adjusted leverage of 5.7x. Ikaria manufactures INOMAX, whose on-label use is the treatment of hypoxic respiratory failure (HRF) in term and near-term infants. INOMAX is delivered through proprietary devices that Ikaria manufactures. The combination of nitric oxide, delivery system, and service offering comprises all of the company's revenues. We expect Ikaria to generate low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth over the near term, primarily from price increases on INOMAX, offset by some discounting of longer term contracts. The company's entrenched position, with its proprietary delivery system installed in more than 750 hospitals in the U.S., limits volume growth. We expect Ikaria to maintain gross margins of 83% over the next year, but expect those margins to expand at least 400 basis points (bps) in 2013 because of the expiration of certain royalty payments. The strong margins will enable Ikaria to generate at least $50 million of free cash flow over the near term, some of which it will use for debt reduction. While we believe there is potential for leverage to decline to about 4x by the end of 2013, we also believe that any decrease in leverage is likely to be temporary. In our opinion, the sponsors will likely use Ikaria's growing debt capacity and free cash flow to fund another dividend, keeping leverage within 4x-5x range--the parameters for an aggressive financial risk profile. Ikaria's weak business risk profile primarily reflects a narrow business focus whereby all of its revenues and profitability come from its INOMAX therapy offering. This high concentration makes Ikaria susceptible to potential changes in the competitive landscape for INOMAX and its uses, such as alternative drugs and treatments, patent expiration, or pricing pressures. The presence of a near-term patent expiration and a limited late-stage pipeline also contribute to Ikaria's weak business risk profile. Offsets to the narrow focus include an established market position for both on- and off-label uses and good barriers to entry provided by its delivery system and installed base. On-label revenue for the treatment of HRF in term and near-term infants is only 35% of total sales. Off-label uses of INOMAX for the treatment of HRF in premature infants, for acute respiratory distress syndrome, and in pediatric and cardiac surgery account for the remaining 65% of total sales. The off-label uses provide some therapeutic diversity despite the company's single-product focus. Any near-term shift to a higher percentage of on-label revenue is unlikely since INOMAX is already the standard of care for those off-label uses. The weak business risk profile also reflects the fact that potential benefits, should Ikaria's limited late-stage pipeline be approved and commercialized, are still about two years away. This limits the likelihood of any additional near-term contribution from new on-label indications. We don't expect a clinical trial for an additional INOMAX on-label indication for bronchopulmonary disease (BPD) to be completed until 2013. Separately, Terlipressin, a critical care product acquired by the company in 2008 for the treatment of kidney failure in patients with late-stage liver cirrhosis (hepatorenal syndrome type 1), is currently going through a second-phase III trial, not expected to be completed until 2013. While the rating factors are dominated by Ikaria's single-product focus, we believe the market position of INOMAX is well established, with approximately 60% market penetration for its on-label indication and significant barriers to entry: -- Patents on the delivery system expire in 2014 and 2017; recently approved patent filings on the warnings and other critical sections of the INOMAX drug label provide protection to 2029; -- U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the drug and the Center for Devices and Radiological Health clearance for the delivery system; -- Three- to five-year contracts for about one-third of total revenues; -- FDA-registered drug and delivery system manufacturing sites; -- A distribution and support network; -- A significant installed base of Ikaria-owned drug delivery systems compatible with about 60 types of ventilators, anesthesia systems, and respiratory devices; and -- Capital investment requirements. Standard & Poor's views unforeseen alternative therapies as the single largest threat to Ikaria. The strong current market acceptance of INOMAX, and its standard of care use in both on-label, and most off-label, uses implies a superior position to alternative therapies. There are few alternative therapies for neonate persistent pulmonary hypertension (PPHN), which is a component of HRF, and those alternative treatments are either off-label or highly invasive. The off-label use of those alternative therapies makes it difficult to determine their market share. Still, while Ikaria has an established position relative to the current alternatives, and we are not aware of the development of any superior technologies, the company's performance remains highly subject to INOMAX competitive threats. The competitive threats could be exacerbated by the presence of a key, near-term (June 2013) patent expiration on the nitric oxide molecule. However, we believe that the company's entrenched position, and the barriers to entry, make meaningful near- to medium-term competition unlikely. As a result, we believe that Ikaria will still be able to generate low- to mid-single-digit growth in 2014 despite this patent expiration. Liquidity Ikaria has "adequate" liquidity. Sources of cash will exceed mandatory uses of cash by at least 1.2x over the next 12-24 months. Based on the criteria in "Methodology & Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers" (published Sept. 28, 2011, on RatingsDirect), relevant aspects of Ikaria's liquidity profile are: -- Sources will exceed uses by more than $150 million. -- Sources of cash will include some balance-sheet cash, full availability of the $40 million revolving credit facility, and at least $50 million of free cash flow. -- Uses of cash include about $30 million of mandatory term loan amortization payments, and $20 million-$25 million of capital expenditures to fund development of its delivery systems. -- The company has no near-term debt maturities but fairly high annual amortization payments on its term loan A and we expect it to maintain covenant cushions of more than 20%. -- However, as a single-product company, we believe that Ikaria does not likely have the ability to absorb, with limited need for refinancing, a high-impact, low-probability event. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Ikaria that will be published separately on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable rating outlook on Ikaria reflects our expectation that demand for the company's INOMAX therapy, coupled with modest price increases, will continue to result in free cash flow generation. We expect the company to use this free cash flow for debt reduction that will reduce leverage to about 4x by the end of 2013. However, we also expect the sponsors to use the growing debt capacity for shareholder-friendly actions that will keep leverage at 4x-5x. We could raise our corporate credit rating if Ikaria successfully diversifies its business with FDA approval of an additional on-label indication for BPD, or through the commercialization of Terlipressin. At that time, we could consider Ikaria to have a "fair" business risk. 