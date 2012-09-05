Sept 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. (AA+/Negative/--) and its affiliates (MassMutual) are unaffected by the announcement that the company will be acquiring The Hartford's Retirement Plans business. We expect the transaction to have a small negative effect on MassMutual's capital adequacy, primarily because of the $400 million announced acquisition cost. We further expect the acquisition and its related integration costs to put downward pressure on MassMutual's nominal earnings in 2013, but to have a relatively small positive effect on earnings in subsequent years. Although integration risks exist, we believe they are mitigated by the company's experience in the retirement solutions space, and that in the mid to longer term this transaction will benefit MassMutual's competitive position.