April 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the recent
formalization by Lupatech S.A. (global scale: B-/Negative/--;
national scale: brBB/Negative/--) of the Investors Agreement, with which the
company intends to strengthen its capital structure, does not immediately affect
its ratings on the company and its 'CCC' issue rating on Lupatech Finance Ltd.'s
guaranteed perpetual bonds. Although we view the formalization as a positive
factor and despite the company's intention to divest some noncore assets to
improve short-term liquidity, ratings and outlook remain unchanged until we can
factor in our analysis the actual impact on the company's current weak liquidity
position as well as on its business risk profile. Hence, we will continue to
monitor the development of the capital strengthening plan. We will also continue
to watch the company's new backlog profile, after the recent cancellation of
certain contracts with Petrobras and the potential combination of business with
San Antonio Brasil.