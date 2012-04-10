April 10 - OVERVIEW -- We reviewed nine KeyCorp Student Loan Trust transactions, all of which are backed by a mix of FFELP and private student loan collateral. -- We lowered 17 ratings from five of the KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts and removed 16 of these from CreditWatch negative. -- At the same time, we placed our rating on one class from the 2001-A trust on CreditWatch negative, which is the only class from these transactions currently on CreditWatch. We withdrew our rating on the group II class A-IO notes issued from the 2003-A trust. -- We also affirmed our ratings on 15 ratings from eight KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts and removed five of these from CreditWatch negative. April 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on 17 classes of notes from five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts and removed 16 of these from CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time, we placed our rating on one class from KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2001-A on CreditWatch with negative implications and withdrew our rating on one class from KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2003-A. We also affirmed our ratings on 15 classes of notes from eight KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts and removed five of these from CreditWatch negative (see list). The following bullets detail the collateral backing the nine trusts and describe their payment waterfall structures: -- Trusts 1999-B, 2000-A, and 2000-B are backed by a mixed collateral pool composed of Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans and private loans. These trusts have single waterfalls. -- Trusts 2001-A through 2006-A were originally backed by a mixed collateral pool composed of FFELP and private loans. These trusts have bifurcated waterfalls. The FFELP collateral in the 2001-A deal has been put to the put provider and the group I FFELP notes have been redeemed in full. Accordingly, the 2001-A group II notes now benefit only from private loan collateral. -- In all of the trusts we reviewed, loans from group I are solely comprised of FFELP loans and group II are solely comprised of private loans. The rating actions on the group I senior notes reflect the application of our revised criteria for the treatment of the U.S. government in its role as an insurer or guarantor and government agency loan-level support in structured finance transactions. The downgrades generally reflect the classes' inability to meet timely interest or principal payments at legal final maturity under our rating stress scenarios. The affirmations reflect the ability of the class to meet timely interest or principal payments at legal final maturity under our rating stress scenarios. DEAL PERFORMANCE The following tables set out some of the key metrics that we reviewed: Table 1 Deal Statistics Trust Cumulative Priv. guar. Note At release default (%) collateral (%) factor (%) levels (i) (ii)(iii) (Y/N) 1999-B 9.46 43.75 13.57 No(iv) 2000-A 7.82 26.20 14.29 No(iv) 2000-B 9.88 61.35 17.77 No(iv) 2001-A 12.74 37.65 26.23 Yes 2002-A 15.26 31.12 31.58 Yes 2003-A 17.47 8.70 36.32 Yes 2004-A 19.63 4.00 44.37 No 2005-A 14.52 3.36 53.31 No 2006-A 15.55 0.87 64.86 No (i)As reported in the respective quarterly servicer report except for the 1999-B trust, which is calculated using the information in the respective quarterly servicer report. (ii)Loans noted on the respective quarterly servicer report as "Priv. Non Guar - TERI". The majority of these loans were originally guaranteed by TERI and accordingly received higher recovery levels on defaults compared with defaults on loan from the other loan programs. (iii)Calculated using the current loan pool balance, which includes interest to be capitalized. (iv)Have shifted to full turbo structure. Table 2 Loan Status Trust 90 days Deferment Forbearance Repayment delinquent (%) (%) (%) 1999-B 2.48 2.41 3.49 94.05 2000-A 2.79 4.16 4.06 91.68 2000-B 1.92 1.86 3.09 94.99 2001-A 1.76 3.13 2.19 94.66 2002-A 1.40 4.66 3.04 92.19 2003-A 1.33 6.96 3.30 89.51 2004-A 1.79 7.18 4.30 87.97 2005-A 1.61 8.50 5.78 84.77 2006-A 1.92 8.11 8.38 81.87 Note: 90-plus-day delinquencies is calculated as a percent of the total loan pool balance in repayment. All calculations are calculated using the current loan pool balance, which includes interest to be capitalized. Table 3 Credit Enhancement Trust Reserve Class A Class B Class C (%) sub. (%) sub. (%) sub. (%) 1999-B 0 66.69 45.63 N/A 2000-A 0 N/A N/A N/A 2000-B 0 N/A N/A N/A 2001-A 3.13 N/A N/A N/A 2002-A 3.14 N/A N/A N/A 2003-A 3.64 8.92 N/A N/A 2004-A 3.97 41.95 29.61 9.87 2005-A 3.50 35.11 11.30 N/A 2006-A 3.50 30.91 9.87 N/A Note: All calculations are as a percentage of the current loan pool balance, which includes interest to be capitalized. N/A-Not applicable. Sub.-Subordination. Table 4 Parity Trust Class A Class B Class C Class D parity (%) parity (%) parity (%) parity (%) 1999-B 350.13 201.53(i) 104.98(ii) N/A 2000-A 105.80 N/A N/A N/A 2000-B 99.82 N/A N/A N/A 2001-A 103.13 N/A N/A N/A 2002-A 103.14 N/A N/A N/A 2003-A 113.78 103.64 N/A N/A 2004-A 153.91 130.14 104.36 94.95 2005-A 158.60 116.20 103.12 N/A 2006-A 136.66 106.94 97.05 N/A (i)Class B parity is for the mezzanine class in the 1999-B trust. (ii)Class C parity is for the certs class in the 1999-B trust. In tables 1-4, the information for the 2001-A through 2006-A trusts pertains only to group II. All data is from the quarterly servicer report with a collection period ending during fourth-quarter 2011. SINGLE WATERFALL TRANSACTIONS The affirmed ratings on the notes from the 1999-B, 2000-A, and 2000-B trusts are based on our view of the strong performance of the underlying collateral and a deal structure, which currently allows for no releases. The transactions performance reflects the low levels of cumulative net losses, low levels of deferment and forbearance, and high levels of repayment. The FFELP collateral benefits from guaranty payments by the federal government of at least 97% on defaults serviced within FFELP guidelines. A large portion of the private student loan collateral within these transactions benefited after closing through April 2008 from guaranty payments on defaulted loans from The Education Resources Institute (TERI). These transactions are structured so that all payments received from both the private and FFELP student loans are used to amortize all of the notes based on the structures' payment waterfalls. Furthermore, the transactions include turbo features allowing them to use all remaining funds to amortize the notes rather than releasing cash to the residual holders if certain conditions have been met. These transactions have reached the transaction-specified dates and have shifted to full turbo structures. The class A-2 and mezzanine notes from the 1999-B trust benefit from subordination amounts of 66.69% and 45.63%, respectively, in addition to the overcollateralization and excess spread. Credit enhancement for the certificate class from the 1999-B trust and the class A notes from the 2000-A transaction comprises overcollateralization and excess spread. The credit enhancement available for the class A notes from the 2000-B trust is excess spread. While total parity for both the 1999-B and 2000-A transactions exceeds 104%, the total parity for the 2000-B deal is below 100%. Because this trust has reached its date for paying full turbo, we expect that the total parity will soon exceed 100%. We will continue to monitor the total parity for the 2000-B deal and may place the rating on CreditWatch negative if total parity does not rise above 100% in the near term. BIFURCATED WATERFALL TRANSACTIONS Group I Notes (FFELP-Backed) The underlying collateral for all of the group I notes comprises student loans originated under FFELP and, therefore, benefit from the U.S. federal government's reinsurance of at least 97% of the loans' principal and accrued interest. The structures allow pro rata payments to the class A and B notes. If certain triggers are breeched, the payments can revert back to sequential and/or interest can be reprioritized to make senior class principal payments. If the group I notes have reached certain parity ratios, the group II notes can then use the remaining proceeds to reach certain parity ratios. On Aug. 9, 2011, we placed all of the group I notes from all of the trusts we reviewed today on CreditWatch negative. We affirmed our ratings on the subordinate bonds from these transactions on Aug. 30, 2011, after lowering our long-term sovereign credit rating on the United States of America to 'AA+' with a negative outlook from 'AAA' and removing the long-term and short-term ratings from CreditWatch negative (see "United States of America Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'AA+' On Political Risks And Rising Debt Burden; Outlook Negative," published on Aug. 5, 2011). We affirmed our ratings on Aug. 30, 2011, because our ratings on the subordinate bonds were lower than the rating on the U.S. (see "239 Student Loan ABS Ratings Affirmed Following U.S. Sovereign Downgrade; 118 Remain On Watch Negative," published Aug. 30, 2011). The ratings on the senior classes remained on CreditWatch negative. APPLICABLE CRITERIA On Sept. 19, 2011, we published new criteria that describes our methodology for the treatment of partial loan-level support to loans backing 'AAA' rated securities, where U.S. government agencies or entities rated by Standard & Poor's provide such support, or with a credit estimate in the case of an agency or entity that we do not rate (see "U.S. Government Support In Structured Finance And Public Finance Ratings," published Sept. 19, 2011). Because the FFELP loans backing the bonds issued by these transactions are supported by the U.S. Department of Education (ED) in the form of a guarantee, special allowance payments (SAPs), and interest subsidy payments (ISPs), we applied the Sept. 19 criteria when reviewing the 'AAA (sf)' ratings that were assigned to the senior bonds. Moreover, because Standard & Poor's views the ED as an integral part of the U.S. federal government, we view any of its obligations as having the same creditworthiness as other U.S. ('AA+') obligations. APPLICATION OF CRITERIA According to the applicable criteria, the degree of support provided by the government prior to its default is a function of the rating on the government entity relative to the rating on the obligation. As such, as outlined in the revised criteria, we assume that a guarantor rated in the 'AA' category will pay 85% of its obligations in a 'AAA' stress scenario. Based on this, we used cash flow models and imposed the 15% haircut on government-supported cash inflows to determine the effect to these transactions under various 'AAA' stressed scenarios. The rating actions reflect the application of our revised criteria for the treatment of the U.S. government in its role as an insurer or guarantor, and government agency loan-level support in structured finance transactions. Group II Notes (Private-Backed) The 2002-A through 2006-A transactions are structured with bifurcated collateral pools whereby the proceeds from the FFELP collateral are first used to amortize the group I notes until they reach their parity release levels. At that point, the proceeds of the FFELP collateral are available to amortize the group II notes until they reach their parity release levels. Likewise, the proceeds from the private loan collateral are first used to amortize the group II notes until they reach their parity release levels. At that point, proceeds are available to amortize the group I notes until they reach their parity release levels. Currently, the group II notes, with more than one class, are paying sequentially, and we expect them to continue paying sequentially until they've paid down. The structures with more than one class allow for the reprioritization of interest if certain triggers are breeched. In the event of nonmonetary events of defaults, payments would be allocated sequentially. 