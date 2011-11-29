(The following statement was released by the rating agency) S&P Affirms 'BB-' Ratings on IFH Peru Ltd., Outlook Stable -- During 2011 IFH Peru Ltd. (IFH) invested heavily in the development of its retail division; as a result, the company's individual and consolidated debt increased.

-- However, we still consider current capital structure commensurate with the ratings and are therefore affirming the 'BB-' ratings on IFH.

The ratings on IFH reflect the company's weak business risk profile and significant financial risk profile. The weak business risk profile reflects IFH's multiple exposures. The company's portfolio concentration in Banco Internacional del Peru--Interbank (Interbank-IFH's largest asset and main cash source), its lack of liquid investments, and its inherently volatile cash flow (because of the factors affecting its subsidiaries' net income and their exposure to economic cycles and consumer spending) characterize IFH's weak business risk profile. Interbank's relatively good credit quality (BBB-/Stable/--) and the company's majority stake in all of its subsidiaries (which gives it the control over their cash and financial policies) partially counterbalance these factors. The company's aggressive growth and investment strategy underpins its financial risk profile. Its exposure to foreign exchange rate risk--given that its debt is dollar denominated while its cash generation is mainly originated in Peruvian soles--supports our assessment of the significant financial risk profile. IFH's prudent financial leverage levels and adequate liquidity somewhat mitigate this exposure. IFH is involved in several sectors of the Peruvian economy, including financial services, insurance, supermarkets, retail, and real estate. Its financial arm, Intergroup Financial Services (IFS), is the holding company for Interbank and insurance division Interseguro. SPSA, the second largest operating subsidiary by book value and the second largest supermarket chain in Peru, is the leader in its retail division. IFH's retail division also includes its department store Tiendas Peruanas S.A. (TPSA). The company plans to develop a home improvement division. We expect that these units will receive the bulk of IFH's investment efforts for the next three or four years.

