(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
S&P Affirms 'BB-' Ratings on IFH Peru Ltd., Outlook Stable
-- During 2011 IFH Peru Ltd. (IFH) invested heavily in the development of
its retail division; as a result, the company's individual and consolidated
debt increased.
-- However, we still consider current capital structure commensurate with
the ratings and are therefore affirming the 'BB-' ratings on IFH.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations of no material changes to
the company's current capital and financial flexibility over the next two
years.
On Nov. 29, 2011, Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its 'BB-'ratings
on Bahamas-based incorporated holding company IFH Peru Ltd. (IFH). The outlook
is stable.
The ratings on IFH reflect the company's weak business risk profile and
significant financial risk profile.
The weak business risk profile reflects IFH's multiple exposures. The
company's portfolio concentration in Banco Internacional del Peru--Interbank
(Interbank-IFH's largest asset and main cash source), its lack of liquid
investments, and its inherently volatile cash flow (because of the factors
affecting its subsidiaries' net income and their exposure to economic cycles
and consumer spending) characterize IFH's weak business risk profile.
Interbank's relatively good credit quality (BBB-/Stable/--) and the company's
majority stake in all of its subsidiaries (which gives it the control over
their cash and financial policies) partially counterbalance these factors.
The company's aggressive growth and investment strategy underpins its
financial risk profile. Its exposure to foreign exchange rate risk--given that
its debt is dollar denominated while its cash generation is mainly originated
in Peruvian soles--supports our assessment of the significant financial risk
profile. IFH's prudent financial leverage levels and adequate liquidity
somewhat mitigate this exposure.
IFH is involved in several sectors of the Peruvian economy, including
financial services, insurance, supermarkets, retail, and real estate. Its
financial arm, Intergroup Financial Services (IFS), is the holding company for
Interbank and insurance division Interseguro. SPSA, the second largest
operating subsidiary by book value and the second largest supermarket chain in
Peru, is the leader in its retail division. IFH's retail division also
includes its department store Tiendas Peruanas S.A. (TPSA). The company plans
to develop a home improvement division. We expect that these units will
receive the bulk of IFH's investment efforts for the next three or four years.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria, April 15, 2008
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
--
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Diego Ocampo, Buenos Aires (54) 114-891-2124;
diego_ocampo@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Credit Analyst: Luciano Gremone, Buenos Aires (54) 11-4891-2143;
luciano_gremone@standardandpoors.com
(New York Ratings Desk)