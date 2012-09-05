BRIEF-Becton Dickinson and Co says issued $725 mln aggregate principal amount of 2.133 pct notes
* Becton Dickinson and Co - on june 6, 2017, co issued $725 million aggregate principal amount of 2.133 pct notes due June 6, 2019 - sec filing
Sept 5 Moody's rates Wellpoint Inc senior notes Baa2; stable outlook
* Point72 Asset Management LP reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp as of June 5 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qYW09u) Further company coverage: