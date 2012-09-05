BRIEF-Rent-A-Center reports amended credit facility
* Rent-A-Center - amended credit facility extends through march 2019
Sept 5 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on Rochester, NY. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rochester, New York
* Japan's ministry of finance seeks to create market enabling direct exchanges of yen and other asian currencies without using dollar as intermediary- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: