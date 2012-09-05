(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Our rating on Argentina-based Banco Galicia reflect on its "adequate" business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity. -- We have affirmed our 'B' ratings on Banco Galicia. -- The negative outlook on the bank reflects the outlook on the Republic of Argentina. If we downgrade Argentina, we could lower the ratings on Banco Galicia. Rating Action On Sept. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' ratings on Banco Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A. The outlook remains negative. Rationale Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its ratings on Banco Galicia on its "adequate" business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria define these terms). The 'bb-' anchor draws on our Bank Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology and our view of the economic and industry risk in Argentina where Banco Galicia operates. The indicative BICRA for the Argentina is group '8', according to our criteria. The BICRA on Argentina is based on a weak macroeconomic framework, characterized by high inflation, limited financial flexibility, a complicated political environment that constrains a banking system. In fact, credit to the private sector is rather low and we do not expect it to increase due to high inflation, limited funding alternatives, and an inefficient rule of law. Argentinean banking regulation and supervision are fairly unsophisticated and lack independence from the government which we view as a high risk given high political risk in the country. The competitive landscape is undermined by inflation of 20%-25% and a presence of government-owned banks and GREs that can potentially create market distortions. Lack of confidence in the banking system make deposits vulnerable, thus in our view, deposits are not a stable funding base. In addition, external funding is limited due to the economic situation of the country and there is not a sophisticated or developed domestic capital market that could provide a funding alternative to the banking sector. We consider Banco Galicia's business position to be "adequate" based on its good competitive position, strong franchise in Argentina, stable customer base, good management, and diversified business profile. With total consolidated assets of about ARS54.6 billion, Banco Galicia is the country's third-largest bank in total loans and fourth-largest in total deposits as of May 31, 2012. The bank provides a wide range of banking products and services for individuals and companies in Argentina. The bank's large branch network is comprised of 250 banking branches, 95 CFA branches, and 192 regional credit card branches. We expect that Banco Galicia will continue expanding its loan portfolio while maintaining adequate asset quality metrics, which should help the bank maintain its improved profitability. We view the bank's capital as a negative factor in our assessment of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP). We base this on our view that capitalization will remain weak, with a risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio below 5% in the next two years, despite the bank's satisfactory profitability and conservative dividend policy. Our base-case scenario incorporates a loan growth of about 30% in 2012, slightly lower in 2013, current net interest margins, and no dividend payout. However, we consider Banco Galicia's quality of earnings as adequate. Although the bank has higher provisioning requirements due to its subsidiaries ( Tarjetas Regionales S.A. and Compania Financiera Argentina), its profitability metrics continue to compare well with the system average. Our risk position assessment for Banco Galicia is "adequate." We believe that Banco Galicia's loan portfolio is well diversified among customers, economic sectors, and geography. Overall, we don't expect the bank's risk position to change significantly, because it will remain focused on its core banking businesses. The bank's nonperforming loans (NPLs) have increased to 3.4% of total loans as of June 30, 2012, from 2.6% at the end of 2011. Although this increase has been higher than that of the system, we consider that Banco de Galicia's NPL level compares well with banks operating in countries with similar economic risk. Its NPLs are likely to continue to increase given softer economic conditions and its exposure to the low-income population segment through its subsidiaries (Tarjetas Regionales S.A. and Compania Financiera Argentina); however, we expect them to remain within acceptable levels. In addition, net charge-offs remained relatively stable at 1.37% of average customer loans, and loan loss reserves remained high and covered 1.3x of NPLs as of June 30, 2012. We believe the bank will be able to manage its credit risk and maintain manageable asset quality indicators. In our opinion, Banco Galicia's funding is "average." We consider Banco Galicia to have an adequate funding structure, based on a stable, relatively low-cost, and diversified deposit base: the 10 largest depositors represent 9% of total deposits and the following 50 largest 10%. The bank has the second-largest deposit base among private banks in Argentina which underscores its good franchise in the country. Deposits are the bank's main funding source; they represented 82% of its funding base at June 2012. The other main funding source is senior and subordinated bonds, which represent 11.3% of the bank's funding. Our "adequate" assessment of liquidity reflects the bank's liquid assets (cash and money market instruments and liquid securities) that represent 35% of deposits, 22% of the total assets, and 69% of the current and savings accounts as of June 2012. The credit rating is one notch lower than the SACP because, in our opinion, Banco Galicia doesn't meet the conditions under our revised bank criteria to be rated above the sovereign rating on the Republic of Argentina (B/Negative/B). Outlook The negative outlook on the bank reflects the outlook on the Republic of Argentina. If we downgrade Argentina, we could lower the ratings on all financial institutions, including Banco de Galicia that we rate the same as the sovereign. We rarely rate these entities above the sovereign long-term rating because they're very likely to be affected by changes in national economy. Also, all the financial institutions operating in Argentina could face indirect effects of a sovereign downgrade. This is because we believe a sovereign downgrade is normally associated with, or could lead to, a weaker operating environment for financial institutions, which would very likely erode their creditworthiness. A worsening external position, mostly likely from financial outflows (perhaps combined with weakening terms of trade) or additional policy actions that further diminish Argentina's growth prospects could lead to a sovereign downgrade. On the other hand, actions that restore investor confidence on medium-term prospects for the economy (on the monetary or structural front), and thus reduce uncertainty over its external liquidity position, could lead us to revise the outlook back to stable. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating B/Negative/-- SACP b+ Anchor bb- Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Weak (-1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors -1 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)