Overview
-- Our rating on Argentina-based Banco Galicia reflect on its "adequate"
business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position,
"average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity.
-- We have affirmed our 'B' ratings on Banco Galicia.
-- The negative outlook on the bank reflects the outlook on the Republic
of Argentina. If we downgrade Argentina, we could lower the ratings on Banco
Galicia.
Rating Action
On Sept. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' ratings
on Banco Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A. The outlook remains negative.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its ratings on Banco Galicia on its
"adequate" business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk
position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria define
these terms).
The 'bb-' anchor draws on our Bank Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
methodology and our view of the economic and industry risk in Argentina where
Banco Galicia operates. The indicative BICRA for the Argentina is group '8',
according to our criteria. The BICRA on Argentina is based on a weak
macroeconomic framework, characterized by high inflation, limited financial
flexibility, a complicated political environment that constrains a banking
system. In fact, credit to the private sector is rather low and we do not
expect it to increase due to high inflation, limited funding alternatives, and
an inefficient rule of law. Argentinean banking regulation and supervision are
fairly unsophisticated and lack independence from the government which we view
as a high risk given high political risk in the country. The competitive
landscape is undermined by inflation of 20%-25% and a presence of
government-owned banks and GREs that can potentially create market
distortions. Lack of confidence in the banking system make deposits
vulnerable, thus in our view, deposits are not a stable funding base. In
addition, external funding is limited due to the economic situation of the
country and there is not a sophisticated or developed domestic capital market
that could provide a funding alternative to the banking sector.
We consider Banco Galicia's business position to be "adequate" based on its
good competitive position, strong franchise in Argentina, stable customer
base, good management, and diversified business profile. With total
consolidated assets of about ARS54.6 billion, Banco Galicia is the country's
third-largest bank in total loans and fourth-largest in total deposits as of
May 31, 2012. The bank provides a wide range of banking products and services
for individuals and companies in Argentina. The bank's large branch network is
comprised of 250 banking branches, 95 CFA branches, and 192 regional credit
card branches. We expect that Banco Galicia will continue expanding its loan
portfolio while maintaining adequate asset quality metrics, which should help
the bank maintain its improved profitability.
We view the bank's capital as a negative factor in our assessment of its
stand-alone credit profile (SACP). We base this on our view that
capitalization will remain weak, with a risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio
below 5% in the next two years, despite the bank's satisfactory profitability
and conservative dividend policy. Our base-case scenario incorporates a loan
growth of about 30% in 2012, slightly lower in 2013, current net interest
margins, and no dividend payout. However, we consider Banco Galicia's quality
of earnings as adequate. Although the bank has higher provisioning
requirements due to its subsidiaries ( Tarjetas Regionales S.A. and Compania
Financiera Argentina), its profitability metrics continue to compare well with
the system average.
Our risk position assessment for Banco Galicia is "adequate." We believe that
Banco Galicia's loan portfolio is well diversified among customers, economic
sectors, and geography. Overall, we don't expect the bank's risk position to
change significantly, because it will remain focused on its core banking
businesses. The bank's nonperforming loans (NPLs) have increased to 3.4% of
total loans as of June 30, 2012, from 2.6% at the end of 2011. Although this
increase has been higher than that of the system, we consider that Banco de
Galicia's NPL level compares well with banks operating in countries with
similar economic risk. Its NPLs are likely to continue to increase given
softer economic conditions and its exposure to the low-income population
segment through its subsidiaries (Tarjetas Regionales S.A. and Compania
Financiera Argentina); however, we expect them to remain within acceptable
levels. In addition, net charge-offs remained relatively stable at 1.37% of
average customer loans, and loan loss reserves remained high and covered 1.3x
of NPLs as of June 30, 2012. We believe the bank will be able to manage its
credit risk and maintain manageable asset quality indicators.
In our opinion, Banco Galicia's funding is "average." We consider Banco
Galicia to have an adequate funding structure, based on a stable, relatively
low-cost, and diversified deposit base: the 10 largest depositors represent 9%
of total deposits and the following 50 largest 10%. The bank has the
second-largest deposit base among private banks in Argentina which underscores
its good franchise in the country. Deposits are the bank's main funding
source; they represented 82% of its funding base at June 2012. The other main
funding source is senior and subordinated bonds, which represent 11.3% of the
bank's funding. Our "adequate" assessment of liquidity reflects the bank's
liquid assets (cash and money market instruments and liquid securities) that
represent 35% of deposits, 22% of the total assets, and 69% of the current and
savings accounts as of June 2012.
The credit rating is one notch lower than the SACP because, in our opinion,
Banco Galicia doesn't meet the conditions under our revised bank criteria to
be rated above the sovereign rating on the Republic of Argentina
(B/Negative/B).
Outlook
The negative outlook on the bank reflects the outlook on the Republic of
Argentina. If we downgrade Argentina, we could lower the ratings on all
financial institutions, including Banco de Galicia that we rate the same as
the sovereign. We rarely rate these entities above the sovereign long-term
rating because they're very likely to be affected by changes in national
economy. Also, all the financial institutions operating in Argentina could
face indirect effects of a sovereign downgrade. This is because we believe a
sovereign downgrade is normally associated with, or could lead to, a weaker
operating environment for financial institutions, which would very likely
erode their creditworthiness.
A worsening external position, mostly likely from financial outflows (perhaps
combined with weakening terms of trade) or additional policy actions that
further diminish Argentina's growth prospects could lead to a sovereign
downgrade. On the other hand, actions that restore investor confidence on
medium-term prospects for the economy (on the monetary or structural front),
and thus reduce uncertainty over its external liquidity position, could lead
us to revise the outlook back to stable.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating B/Negative/--
SACP b+
Anchor bb-
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Weak (-1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors -1
