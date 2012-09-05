UPDATE 2-New York City curb on sex shops is constitutional -NY top court
* Zoning restrictions meant to enhance quality of life (Adds details on RCI, paragraph 14)
Sept 5 Moody's affirms Baa3 senior rating of Republic Services , outlook to stable from positive
* Zoning restrictions meant to enhance quality of life (Adds details on RCI, paragraph 14)
BOSTON, June 6 A former State Street Corp executive has agreed to plead guilty in connection with a scheme to defraud six clients through secret commissions on billions of dollars of trades, according to court papers filed on Tuesday.