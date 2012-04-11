April 11 - Of the approximately 75,000 miles of U.S. highways, only about 5,000 (or roughly 7%) require tolls. But that mix could change as tighter government budgets force officials to seek methods to fund new projects, according to a Standard & Poor's Ratings Services report published April 10, 2012 on RatingsDirect titled "A Comparison Of Select U.S. Public And Private Toll Road Operators Reveals A Convergence In Price Increases." With growing demand for new roads, coupled with rising operating and maintenance costs, we expect that toll roads will remain a key financing option for the U.S. road system. After the 2008 recession, U.S. highway traffic volumes declined by 2% year-over-year after consistent 1% to 2% annual growth through the previous decade. Traffic miles travelled in 2010 were 1.5% below that in 2007. Similar declines happened to the set of toll roads we examined in the article. However, most of these routes proceeded with planned toll increases during the downturn, somewhat mitigating the effect of falling volumes to maintain revenues close to previous levels. "High toll rates could have credit implications for public toll road operators, who have traditionally enjoyed significant capacity to raise rates with little or no price elasticity," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ben Macdonald. High toll rates may generate revenue growth, but the growth rate may slow until regional economies recover and congestion builds. As a result, we would expect future revenue on these roads to grow not with toll increases but instead with traffic volume, likely limited to the rate of growth in regional GDP. The effect of universally high tolls on regional economies hasn't been seen in the U.S. in the past century, so the road down which this trend could lead us is not yet clear. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.