Overview
-- U.S. education solutions company Cambium Learning Group's
operating performance was below our expectations, with declining market share
and a sharp drop in EBITDA.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'CCC'
from 'B-'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that Cambium may not be able to
stabilize its operating performance.
Rating Action
On Sept. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Dallas-based Cambium Learning Group Inc. to 'CCC' from 'B-'.
The rating outlook is negative. We also lowered our rating on the company's
senior secured debt to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+'.
The downgrade reflects weak second-quarter operating performance, rising debt
leverage, and considerable doubt as to whether Cambium can stabilize its
profitability. We see a risk that market share will continue to decline and
strained government budgets will continue to hurt Cambium's profitability and
debt leverage. Federal funding for the intervention and special education
market niche related to the economic stimulus program ended in September 2011.
We have maintained our existing recovery rating on the company's senior credit
facility at '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery
for lenders in the event of a payment default.
Cambium had total debt of $186 million, including accrued interest, at June
30, 2012.
Rationale
Our corporate credit rating on Cambium reflects our expectation that leverage
will remain relatively high, based on declining market share, high product
development costs, and the weak outlook for education spending. We consider
the company's business risk profile "vulnerable," according to our criteria,
because of the cyclicality of government funding for educational services and
the effect of that cyclicality on Cambium's operating performance. Relatively
high debt to EBITDA and weak discretionary cash flow, reflecting ongoing high
product development spending, support our view that Cambium's financial risk
profile is "highly leveraged." We believe that the company may continue to
underperform other players in the supplemental publishing market due to
difficulties in effectively competing with larger, better capitalized
companies with more significant digital learning capabilities.
Cambium is a small, niche provider of supplemental educational products for
the growing market serving underperforming and special education students. It
has higher leverage and a smaller presence in faster growing
technology-delivered content, potentially putting it at a competitive
disadvantage with respect to content investment. Roughly 16% of sales is from
two states--California and Florida--which face budgetary pressure and could
materially reduce their purchases. The intervention market draws heavily on
federal funding, accounting for roughly one-half of revenues, compared with
only about 10% for traditional kindergarten-through-12th-grade publishers.
Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenues to decline at a
high-single-digit percentage rate in the second half of 2012 and mid- to
high-single-digit percentage rate in 2013. We expect EBITDA to fall at a
high-teen rate in second half of 2012 and a mid-teen percentage rate in 2013.
We believe that Cambium has lost market share over the past year to
technology-based competitors and may face increased competition from
traditional textbook publishers, which may increase their offerings of
intervention products as part of their core programs.
Sales dropped 29% in the three months ended June 30, 2012, due to a sharp 24%
decline in orders, while EBITDA fell 60% because of increasing research and
development and sales and marketing expenses. Debt to EBITDA, after
amortization of prepublication costs and adjusted for operating leases,
tripled to 12x as of June 30, 2012, from 4x as of June 30, 2011, on weaker
operating performance. Leverage is in excess of the more than 5x adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA indicative threshold that we associate with a "highly
leveraged" financial risk profile. Adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest
decreased to 0.9x over the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, from 2.9x over the
prior 12 months. Our base-case scenario shows Cambium's debt leverage will
remain over 12x at year-end 2012 and 2013 while interest coverage will decline
to 0.8x in 2012 and 0.7x in 2013.
Discretionary cash flow fell 75% to $5 million in the 12 months ended June 30,
2012 because of the deterioration in revenue and EBITDA. Conversion of EBITDA
to discretionary cash flow declined to roughly 30% over the 12 months ended
June 30, 2012, compared with nearly 40% in the prior 12 months. We expect that
discretionary cash flow will become negative in the full year 2012 as a result
of EBITDA pressures and a full year of interest on the 9.75% senior secured
notes issued in February 2011.
Liquidity
Cambium has "weak" sources of liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12-18
months, based on our conclusions that the company would have limited access to
its undrawn revolving credit facility should operating performance continue to
deteriorate. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the
following expectations and assumptions:
-- Cambium cannot absorb low-probability, high-impact adversities, in our
view.
-- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed
uses by over 1.2x.
-- Cambium's asset-backed revolver has a minimum fixed-charge coverage
covenant of 1.1x, which would be triggered if the availability under the
revolver availability falls below $8 million, which we do not expect to occur
in the second half of 2012 because of its cash balances. However, we estimate
that the company would have a thin margin of covenant compliance, if
sufficient borrowings were outstanding so that availability fell below $8
million.
Cash balances increased to $31.6 million as of June 30, 2012, the quarterly
seasonal low-point, compared with $12.6 million the year before. Cash
increased because of the August 2011 sale of $20 million of common stock and
the overfunding of the company's February 2011 debt refinancing with the
issuance of 9.75% senior secured notes. We expect that cash balances will only
be a temporary source of excess liquidity due to negative discretionary cash
flow. Roughly $30 million of cash is needed to fund seasonal working capital
requirements in the first half of the year, and believe that the company may
not be able to internally fund working capital in 2013 if discretionary cash
flow turns sharply negative.
Long-term debt maturities are minimal until the asset-backed revolver matures
in February 2015 and the senior secured notes mature in 2017.
Outlook
Our negative rating outlook reflects Cambium's weak operating performance and
rising debt leverage. We could lower our rating if underperformance
significantly reduces year-end cash balances to under $40 million from $63
million at year-end 2011. This scenario could occur if revenues and EBITDA
drop 10% and 30%, respectively, from current levels.
We regard a revision of the outlook to stable as a less likely scenario,
involving consistent improvement in overall profitability, sustainable
positive discretionary cash flow, and dramatically lower debt leverage.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Cambium Learning Group Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Negative/-- B-/Negative/--
Senior Secured CCC- CCC+
Recovery Rating 5 5