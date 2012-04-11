April 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned a recovery rating of '3' to various senior unsecured debt instruments issued by Italy-based utility Edison SpA (Edison; BB+/Watch Neg/B). The recovery rating of '3' reflects our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The 'BB+' issue ratings on the debt instruments remain on CreditWatch negative, where we placed then on March 6, 2012. We have assigned a recovery rating in line with our criteria for rating debt instruments for speculative-grade issuers.

The recovery rating reflects our view that, in the event of a default, the company would be reorganized as a going concern. In addition, the company has a substantially unsecured capital structure with limited priority liabilities. Recoveries are also supported by the company's significant asset base. Recovery expectations are limited because the company is domiciled in Italy, a jurisdiction which we consider to be relatively unfavorable for unsecured creditors.

RECOVERY ANALYSIS

The majority of Edison's debt is unsecured, although the company has a small amount of secured debt as well as a small amount of debt borrowed by subsidiaries. We classify the company's secured and structurally senior debt as prior-ranking claims in our waterfall.

The documentation for the rated debt contains typical investment-grade style terms with limited protection for bondholders. Key protections include change of control provisions and negative pledge language, subject to some limitations.

In order to determine recoveries we simulate a default scenario. Assuming the company is able to address upcoming maturities due in 2012 and 2013, our default scenario factors in declining profitability caused by delays renegotiating gas contracts and continued oversupply leading to falling prices, while the company continues with its investment program in the medium term. This leads to a default in 2015, with the company unable to refinance maturing debt in that year. EBITDA at the point of our simulated default is about EUR825 million.

Given the company's strong domestic market position, we value the business as a going concern. Assuming a stressed multiple of 6x, we calculate a stressed enterprise value of EUR4.9 billion. After deducting enforcement costs, and prior-ranking secured or structurally senior debt totaling about EUR400 million, this leaves EUR4.5 billion of value available for senior creditors. Assuming about EUR4.23 billion of notes outstanding at default (including six months pre-petition interest) and up to EUR1.7 billion of guarantee claims (which we believe could have a somewhat enhanced position in the capital structure by the time of default), this leaves sufficient value for recovery in the 50%-70% range.

In the event that the company were to default in 2013 as a result of an inability to refinance debt maturities in that year, we would not see this as having a material impact on our recovery assessment. We will update our recovery analysis once the company's refinancing plans become clear.

RATINGS LIST

New Rating; CreditWatch Update

To From

Edison SpA

Senior Unsecured BB+/Watch Neg BB+/Watch Neg

Recovery 3 NR

NR--Not rated.