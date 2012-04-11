April 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today
that it has assigned a recovery rating of '3' to various senior
unsecured debt instruments issued by Italy-based utility Edison
SpA (Edison; BB+/Watch Neg/B). The recovery rating of '3'
reflects our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the
event of a payment default. The 'BB+' issue ratings on the debt
instruments remain on CreditWatch negative, where we placed then
on March 6, 2012. We have assigned a recovery rating in line
with our criteria for rating debt instruments for
speculative-grade issuers.
The recovery rating reflects our view that, in the event of
a default, the company would be reorganized as a going concern.
In addition, the company has a substantially unsecured capital
structure with limited priority liabilities. Recoveries are also
supported by the company's significant asset base. Recovery
expectations are limited because the company is domiciled in
Italy, a jurisdiction which we consider to be relatively
unfavorable for unsecured creditors.
RECOVERY ANALYSIS
The majority of Edison's debt is unsecured, although the
company has a small amount of secured debt as well as a small
amount of debt borrowed by subsidiaries. We classify the
company's secured and structurally senior debt as prior-ranking
claims in our waterfall.
The documentation for the rated debt contains typical
investment-grade style terms with limited protection for
bondholders. Key protections include change of control
provisions and negative pledge language, subject to some
limitations.
In order to determine recoveries we simulate a default
scenario. Assuming the company is able to address upcoming
maturities due in 2012 and 2013, our default scenario factors in
declining profitability caused by delays renegotiating gas
contracts and continued oversupply leading to falling prices,
while the company continues with its investment program in the
medium term. This leads to a default in 2015, with the company
unable to refinance maturing debt in that year. EBITDA at the
point of our simulated default is about EUR825 million.
Given the company's strong domestic market position, we
value the business as a going concern. Assuming a stressed
multiple of 6x, we calculate a stressed enterprise value of
EUR4.9 billion. After deducting enforcement costs, and
prior-ranking secured or structurally senior debt totaling about
EUR400 million, this leaves EUR4.5 billion of value available
for senior creditors. Assuming about EUR4.23 billion of notes
outstanding at default (including six months pre-petition
interest) and up to EUR1.7 billion of guarantee claims (which we
believe could have a somewhat enhanced position in the capital
structure by the time of default), this leaves sufficient value
for recovery in the 50%-70% range.
In the event that the company were to default in 2013 as a
result of an inability to refinance debt maturities in that
year, we would not see this as having a material impact on our
recovery assessment. We will update our recovery analysis once
the company's refinancing plans become clear.
RATINGS LIST
New Rating; CreditWatch Update
To From
Edison SpA
Senior Unsecured BB+/Watch Neg BB+/Watch Neg
Recovery 3 NR
NR--Not rated.