April 11 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating to the
following state of Florida Department of Transportation full
faith and credit bonds:
--$262.31 million right-of-way and bridge construction
refunding bonds, series 2012A.
The bonds are expected to sell in mid-April, for bids on
18-hours notice.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--Approximately $14.2 billion in outstanding Florida full
faith and credit bonds at 'AAA';
--Approximately $1 billion in outstanding Florida
appropriation-backed bonds issued by the Department of
Management Services at 'AA+'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
SECURITY
Florida's full faith and credit bonds are secured first by
specific revenues; in the case of the right-of-way bonds, a
first lien on motor and diesel fuel taxes. The state's full
faith and credit are also pledged and provide the basis for the
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SOLID LONG-TERM ECONOMIC PROSPECTS:
Long-term economic fundamentals are strong with future
growth expected. However, income levels have declined relative
to the nation and region due to the recession and slow recovery,
the housing market remains weak, and the unemployment rate above
average.
STRONG FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT PRACTICES: The state employs
sound financial management practices, including the use of
consensus revenue estimating, and has a history of prompt action
to maintain fiscal balance.
SATISFACTORY RESERVES: Reserves remain satisfactory
although greatly reduced from the peak reached prior to the
recession. These reserves offset risks associated with an
economically sensitive revenue system vulnerable to declines in
the rates of population growth, consumption, and activity in the
housing market.
MODERATE LIABILITIES: The state's debt burden is moderate
and pensions are well-funded.
REDUCED FLEXIBILITY: The Negative Outlook reflects
Florida's reduced financial flexibility as it emerges very
slowly from the recession. Reserves, while still satisfactory,
have been significantly reduced and budget balancing remains
challenging.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
NEGATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS: The rating could be revised
downward based on unexpected fiscal developments including poor
revenue performance in the current fiscal year, a material
negative revision to projected revenues for fiscal 2013, or an
unfavorable resolution of the pension lawsuit, resulting in a
material reduction in reserves.
STABILIZATION: The rating could be stabilized at the 'AAA'
level based on a trend of positive financial results.
CREDIT PROFILE
The 'AAA' rating on Florida's GO bonds recognizes the
state's strong financial management practices, moderate debt
burden, well-funded pension system, solid long-term economic
prospects, and still satisfactory reserves. The Negative Outlook
reflects the severity of the state's economic decline and
reduced financial flexibility as well as continuing uncertainty
associated with the pace of the economic and, therefore, revenue
recovery.
Until the recession, the Florida economy was characterized
by rapid growth, economic broadening, and diversification as it
was transformed from a narrow base of agriculture and seasonal
tourism into a service and trade economy, with substantial
insurance, banking and export components. Strong underlying
fundamentals remain, including a relatively low cost of living,
attractive tourist and retirement destinations, and favorable
geographic location. However, there is significant uncertainty
regarding the near-term economic outlook, and economic
performance during the recession was among the weakest of the
states. The state's natural amenities include 2,200 miles of
tidal shoreline, proximity to Latin American and Caribbean
markets, the presence of some of the world's most popular
tourist destinations, large convention venues, and major cruise
ship ports.
Florida's poor economic performance in the downturn, one of
the most negative among the states, and its slow recovery from
the recession largely reflect the state's severe housing market
correction following an historic run-up. The decline in
employment exceeded that of the nation between 2008 and 2010.
Florida matched the national growth rate of 1.1% in non-farm
employment in 2011; however, year-over-year employment growth of
1.0% in February 2012 once again fell short of the national rate
of 1.6%. Construction employment, which is less than half what
it was in 2006, continues to decline, albeit at a slower rate.
The state's unemployment rate, although down from a historical
high of 12% in December 2010, was 113% of the U.S. rate at 9.4%
in February 2012. The disproportionate impact of Florida's poor
economic performance is evident in wealth levels that are
growing more slowly than the national average. Florida's per
capita income was 100.5% of the national average in 2006,
preceding the recession. Five years later, per capita income has
fallen to 95% of the national average and ranks Florida 27th by
this measure, down from 18th in 2006.
Florida's revenue sources (primarily a sales tax, but also a
documentary stamp tax in large part based on real estate
transactions) have been especially susceptible to the state's
steep housing market correction; the state has no personal
income tax. The Florida legislature consistently and promptly
addressed numerous large negative revenue estimate revisions
during the downturn, maintaining budget balance and an adequate
reserve position. However, reserves are now greatly reduced from
their peak. The combined unencumbered general fund and budget
stabilization (rainy day) fund balance totaled $6 billion at the
end of FY 2006, or 22.4% of general fund revenues. At the end of
FY 2011, these balances totaled $1 billion, or 4.5% of FY 2011
general fund revenues. Trust fund balances, an additional source
of financial flexibility, have also been reduced over the past
five fiscal years, from $3.8 billion at the end of FY 2006 to
$1.8 billion at fiscal year-end 2011, and are projected to be
further reduced by the end of fiscal 2013. In particular, the
Lawton Chiles Endowment Fund has been reduced from just over $2
billion in FY 2006 to approximately $657 million in FY 2012 and
the balance will be further reduced by half as part of the FY
2013 budget balancing solutions while the budget stabilization
fund and general fund balances are increased.
The enacted fiscal 2012 budget, which totals $69.2 billion,
a reduction of $1.5 billion (2.1%) from the fiscal 2011 budget,
closed a projected $3.6 billion gap with spending reductions and
a requirement that employees begin making contributions to
retirement plans, a provision that has been challenged by the
teachers' union. Although the ultimate outcome of that lawsuit
cannot be predicted, Fitch notes that the contribution
requirement allowed the state to reduce ongoing annual spending
by over $1 billion. A lower court recently ruled in favor of the
teachers' union. Fitch believes that were the state supreme
court to issue a final judgment in favor of the union the state
would act promptly to maintain budget balance, consistent with
historical practice.
Florida's recent revenue performance has been in line with
expectations, displaying steady, slow growth. The most recent
revenue estimating conference, held in January, projected 3.1%
general revenue growth in fiscal 2012 followed by 5.4% growth in
fiscal 2013. General revenue collections through February 2012
met projection and grew 4.1% year-over-year. Sales tax revenues
have increased 4.6% year-over-year as of February and are 0.4%
above estimate.
The recently adopted budget for fiscal 2013, which is still
subject to line-item veto by the governor, assumes 5.4% revenue
growth and increases general revenue fund spending 7%. This, in
part, reflects an increase in education funding required by
enrollment gains as well as a shift to state funding as local
property tax values have declined.
The increase in K-12 funding is partially offset by a
reduction in state funding to higher education, prison
consolidation, and other reductions. The governor's proposal to
reform Medicaid was not acted upon although savings are expected
to be achieved through lower reimbursement rates.
The state's debt position and structure are conservative.
Debt represents a moderate burden on Florida's resources with
net tax-supported debt of about $22.9 billion equal to 3.0% of
2011 personal income. Florida's debt portfolio does not include
derivatives and variable-rate debt is negligible at less than
0.5% of net tax-supported debt. Pensions had been overfunded
since fiscal 1998, but due to market losses and assumption
changes to reflect the results of a 2009 experience study the
funded ratio dropped to a still solid 87% as of July 1, 2011 on
a reported basis. On a combined basis, net tax-supported debt
and unfunded pension obligations attributable to the state, as
adjusted for a 7% return assumption, total 3.9% of 2011 personal
income, the eighth lowest such burden for states rated by Fitch.
Florida's full faith and credit bonds are secured first by
specific revenues. The right-of-way acquisition and bridge
construction bonds are payable primarily from pledged motor and
diesel fuel taxes that are transferred from the state
transportation trust fund (STTF) to the right-of-way acquisition
and bridge construction fund, and ultimately by Florida's full
faith and credit pledge. State law limits the amount to be
transferred from the STTF to the lesser of 7% of STTF revenues
or $275 million. Estimated fiscal 2012 pledged revenues provide
7 times (x) coverage of pro forma debt service and 5.8x coverage
of maximum allowable debt service. Minimum maximum annual debt
service (MADS) coverage of 1.11x by pledged gas taxes is
required for parity bond issuance. Consumption of and tax
receipts resulting from motor and diesel fuels have grown
consistently and tax rates are increased annually with the
consumer price index.
In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and
provided additional information to Fitch that resulted in a
rating action that is different than the original rating
committee outcome.