Sept 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following Fenton, MO bonds at
'BBB+':
--$15.84 million tax increment refunding revenue bonds, series 2006 (Gravois
Bluffs Redevelopment District).
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are limited obligations payable solely from Payments in Lieu of Taxes
(PILOTS) and Economic Activity Tax (EAT or sales tax) revenues. PILOTS are
property-related payments on the incremental value of real estate located within
the district. The pledged EAT revenues consists of 50% of: 1) St. Louis County
1% sales tax 2) St. Louis County 0.5% transportation tax 3) city of Fenton 0.5%
parks & storm water sales tax 4)city of Fenton 0.5% utility costs tax and 5)
Grand Bluffs Transportation Development District 1% sales tax.
The pledge of the EAT tax is subject to annual appropriation by the city. PILOT
payments are not subject to annual appropriation. The bonds are also secured by
a cash-funded debt service reserve to the IRS standard.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CONCENTRATION RISK: The bonds are secured by sales and utility taxes on a highly
concentrated base, with the top 10 sales tax payers accounting for 73% of total
2011 sales tax revenues, and an incremental value property tax paid almost
exclusively by the developer. Developer-paid PILOT payments accounted for 48.9%
of pledged revenues in FY2011.
RISK OF NON-APPROPRIATION IS MINIMAL: Both the sales and utility tax revenues
are subject to annual appropriation; however, there is little incentive not to
appropriate as the revenues remain stranded if not appropriated.
PASSIVE TAX RATE: Incremental property tax payments are derived from a passive
tax rate established solely at the discretion of overlapping municipal entities.
CREDIT PROFILE
CONCENTRATION RISK
The district encompasses a 0.43 square mile area advantageously located
proximate to the intersection of highway 141 and highway 30 roughly 20 miles
southwest of downtown St. Louis. The district serves as one retail corridor of
the city of Fenton, which is an affluent community with per capita income levels
at 145% of the state average.
The retail center draws customers from the affluent greater St. Louis County
area. Currently there are 126 occupied retail establishments located within the
district, consisting of several anchor stores including Lowe's, Wal-Mart,
Kohl's, Sears and Target and supplemented by numerous small generic businesses.
The St Louis metropolitan region is saturated with identical and similar store
competitors, thus there is no inherent competitive advantage.
There is point-of-sale concentration with the top 10 sales tax payers accounting
for 73% of total fiscal 2011 sales tax revenues, heavily weighted towards the
top five payers. In 2011, sales tax revenues accounted for roughly 47.6% of
total pledged revenues, PILOTs 50.9%, and investment income the remainder.
The $4.3 million base property value for purposes of calculating PILOT payments
was set in 1998 and the 2012 incremental value totals $55.2 million, thus there
is low base ratio of 7.2%. Based on acreage, the district is more than 95%
built-out; therefore, future incremental value growth would almost exclusively
occur due to appreciation of the existing commercial properties.
If developer PILOT payments were disrupted, other pledged revenue would be
inadequate to fully cover debt service; however, the cash funded DSRF would be
sufficient to cover the shortfall, according to Fitch stress testing.
PASSIVE TAX RATE
The property tax rate within the district is passive, as the rate is set by the
aggregate rates of all overlapping municipalities and may be adjusted at their
sole discretion. PILOTS that are due and owing constitute a lien against the
real estate. One private developer pays the vast majority of the PILOT payment,
which amounts are indirectly generated from tenant lease payments.
ACCELERATED DEBT RETIREMENT
The bonds are structured as serial maturities through 2014 with a 2021 term
maturity and mandatory redemptions beginning in 2015. Additionally, there is a
special mandatory redemption feature whereby all excess revenues must redeem the
2021 maturity. Currently, only $8.54 million of the original $25.4 million 2021
maturity remains outstanding, after redemptions from excess revenues.
Assuming no growth from 2011 pledged revenues the bonds should be fully retired
by 2015. However, given the extremely small geographic area, point-of-sale
concentration, incongruent lease terms of tenants to the final maturity of the
bonds, the presence of abundant local competitors, and PILOT payer
concentration, there is significant risk of future pledged revenues declining
materially and permanently. 2011 pledged revenues covered 2011 debt service
1.9x.
MINIMAL DILUTION RISK
The indenture currently does not authorize the issuance of any other bonds;
however, nothing precludes the district from authorizing further debt. Fitch
considers the risk of dilution to be minimal, given the expected short remaining
life of the bonds and the lack of pending infrastructure needs.