Sept 6 - Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on AyT Caja Granada 1 and AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario, FTA Serie AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario CAJA Granada (AyT CGH Caja Granada). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. Fitch placed the class A and B notes of Ayt CGH Caja Granada on RWN on 3 April 2012, following the downgrade of Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA; 'BBB'/Negative/'F3'). The bank acted as the account bank and was replaced on 17 July 2012 by Barclays Bank plc ('A'/Stable/'F1'). In line with the agency's structured finance counterparty criteria, Barclays Bank plc is deemed an eligible counterparty to support structured finance ratings of at least 'AA-sf'. Both Caja Granada I's and AyT CGH Caja Granada's pool comprises residential loans originated and serviced by Caja General de Ahorros de Granada, part of Banco Mare Nostrum S.A. ('BB+'/Stable/'B'). The downgrade of Banco Mare Nostrum S.A. to sub-investment grade has increased the payment interruption risk, which would be triggered by the default of the servicer.EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss CriteriaEMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage and Cashflow AssumptionsCounterparty Criteria for Structured Finance TransactionsCounterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum