April 11 - Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for the
following U.S. media and entertainment companies:
--AMC Entertainment Inc.
--The McClatchy Company
--Regal Entertainment Group
--Univision Communications, Inc.
--Clear Channel Communications, Inc.
--Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings Inc.
The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at
'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research
Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial Corporate Issuers',
May 12, 2011;
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2011;
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage', Aug. 12, 2011;
--'U.S. Media & Entertainment Sector - Recovery Rating and Notching
Methodology', Feb. 16, 2010;
--'Operating Leases: Updated Implications for Lessees' Credit', Aug. 5, 2011;
--'Impact of Receivables Securitization on Debt Recovery Ratings of Highly
Leveraged Issuers', May 12, 2011.
