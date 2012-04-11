April 11 - Fitch Ratings affirms 17 classes of Greenwich Capital Commercial Funding Corp. (GCCFC), series 2004-GG1 commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The affirmations are a result of stable performance relative to the previous rating action. Fitch modeled losses of 2.85% for the remaining pool; expected losses as a percentage of the original pool balance are at 2.26%, including losses already incurred to date (0.76%). Fitch has designated 29 loans (29.90%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes the eight specially serviced loans (8.25%). Fitch expects that class O may be fully depleted from realized and expected losses. As of the March 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced by approximately 46.42% to $1.41 billion from $2.63 billion at issuance. Interest shortfalls total $1.56 million and affect class P. Currently 13 loans (32% of the pool) have defeased. The largest contributor to modeled losses is the Aegon Center loan (7.30% of the pool), which is secured by a 35-story, approximately 633,650 square foot (sf) multi-tenant office tower with a 504-space attached parking garage, located in the Louisville, KY, central business district. Aegon is scheduled to vacate 200,000 sf of the building on or before Dec. 31, 2012. The company is closing the pension operations that reside in the Lexington, KY area and will only support a small technology group at the building. Hines has been aggressively marketing the space and has backfilled 80,000 sf of Aegon's space with a new tenant, Mercer Inc. In its modeling of the loan, Fitch applied a downward adjustment to net operating income (NOI) commensurate with the anticipated decline in revenues associated with the remaining space becoming vacant in early 2013. The second-largest contributor to modeled losses, Victorville Pavilion (0.41% of the pool), is the specially serviced retail center comprising of 40,754 sf with a restaurant outparcel. The center is located in Victorville, CA, east of Los Angeles, and is adjacent to the Mall of Victor Valley. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on March 13, 2009 based on imminent default. Circuit City was the anchor and vacated the site in 2009. The special servicer has worked to release the anchor space and sign new tenants for the remaining three small inline spaces. An outparcel was sold in January 2011 and with the completion of the leasing activity the special servicer continues to evaluate workout options. The third-largest contributor to modeled losses, Friendship Center (0.41% of the pool), is an anchored retail center located in Ocala, Fl. The collateral includes approximately 108,216 sf of retail space where occupancy has continued to decrease due to depressed retail activity. As of year-end 2011, the center's occupancy was recorded at 65%. CBRE has been retained in order to manage and lease the property. Leasing activity in the first quarter of 2012 has been very active as three tenants have renewed and a number of other tenant negotiations are in early stages. Fitch affirms the following classes as indicated: --$28.3 million class A-6 at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$1 billion class A-7 at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$61.8 million class B at AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$26 million class C at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$52 million class D at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$32.5 million class E at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$32.5 million class F at 'A+sf', Outlook Positive; --$26 million class G at 'A-sf', Outlook Positive; --$39 million class H at 'BBBsf', Outlook Stable; --$6.5 billion class J at 'BB+sf', Outlook Stable; --$13 million class K at 'BBsf', Outlook Stable; --$13 million class L at 'Bsf', Outlook Stable; --$9.8 million class M at 'B-sf', Outlook Negative; --$9.8 million class N at 'CCCsf', RE 90%; --$6.5 million class O at 'CCsf', RE 0%; --$9.8 million class OEA-B1 at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$13.2 million class OEA-B2 at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable. Classes A-1, A-2, A-3, A-4, and A-5 have repaid in full. Fitch does not rate $22.3 million class P. Classes XC and XP were previously withdrawn. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance > CMBS > Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.