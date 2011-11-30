S&P's Gundle/SLT Environ. Rtgs Are On Watch Pos On IPO Filing -- Geosynthetic lining producer Gundle/SLT Environmental Inc. (GSE) has filed a registration statement for an initial public offering. Most of the IPO proceeds will go toward repaying its second-lien term loan and reducing revolving facility borrowings. -- We are placing all our ratings on GSE, including our 'B-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 30, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it placed its ratings on Houston-based geosynthetic lining producer Gundle/SLT Environmental Inc. (GSE), including its 'B-' corporate rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications. "The proposed debt reduction from the IPO proceeds should benefit the company's credit profile," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst James Siahaan. GSE stated in its S-1 registration statement that it expects the initial public offering price to be $13-$15 per share, which implies net proceeds of about $68 million after deducting underwriting fees and other expenses. "We currently view GSE's business risk as profile as weak," Mr. Siahaan added. This assessment primarily reflects the company's limited scope of operations, the commodity nature of its products, and its exposure to fluctuating raw material costs. These weaknesses are partially offset by GSE's good market position as the largest manufacturer of geomembrane liners, its global manufacturing and distribution capabilities, and its relatively stable end markets. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: James T Siahaan, New York (1) 212-438-3023; james_siahaan@standardandpoors.com