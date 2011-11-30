S&P's Gundle/SLT Environ. Rtgs Are On Watch Pos On IPO Filing
-- Geosynthetic lining producer Gundle/SLT Environmental Inc. (GSE) has
filed a registration statement for an initial public offering. Most of the IPO
proceeds will go toward repaying its second-lien term loan and reducing
revolving facility borrowings.
-- We are placing all our ratings on GSE, including our 'B-' corporate
credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 30, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today that it placed its ratings on Houston-based geosynthetic lining
producer Gundle/SLT Environmental Inc. (GSE), including its 'B-' corporate
rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications.
"The proposed debt reduction from the IPO proceeds should benefit the
company's credit profile," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst James
Siahaan.
GSE stated in its S-1 registration statement that it expects the initial
public offering price to be $13-$15 per share, which implies net proceeds of
about $68 million after deducting underwriting fees and other expenses.
"We currently view GSE's business risk as profile as weak," Mr. Siahaan added.
This assessment primarily reflects the company's limited scope of operations,
the commodity nature of its products, and its exposure to fluctuating raw
material costs. These weaknesses are partially offset by GSE's good market
position as the largest manufacturer of geomembrane liners, its global
manufacturing and distribution capabilities, and its relatively stable end
markets.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27,
2009
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: James T Siahaan, New York (1) 212-438-3023;
james_siahaan@standardandpoors.com