S&P Affrms Vertellus Specialties 'B' Rtgs, Outlk Revisd To Neg
-- Operating results at U.S. chemical company Vertellus Specialties Inc.
have deteriorated, and we expect them to remain soft for the next few quarters.
-- We are revising our outlook on Vertellus to negative from stable. At
the same time, we are affirming the 'B' corporate credit rating on the
company, as well as the 'BB-' issue-level rating on its $85 million
asset-based lending (ABL) revolving credit facility and 'B' issue-level rating
on its $345 million senior secured notes.
-- The negative outlook indicates that ratings could move lower if
operating trends deteriorate further without clear prospects for improvement
or result in reduced liquidity.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 30, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today that it has revised its outlook on Indianapolis-based Vertellus
Specialties Inc. to 'negative' from 'stable'. At the same time, we are
affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on Vertellus, and affirmed the 'BB-'
issue-level rating on the company's $85 million ABL revolving credit facility
due April 2015. The recovery rating is unchanged at '1', which indicates our
expectation for a very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. We also affirmed the 'B' issue-level rating on the company's $345
million senior secured notes due October 2015. The recovery rating is
unchanged at '4', which indicates our expectation for average (30% to 50%)
recovery in the event of a payment default.
"The negative outlook reflects continuing weak operating trends at Vertellus
resulting from elevated raw material costs across both of its segments," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Henry Fukuchi. "We believe weak end-market
demand for its agriculture and nutrition products could result in further
deterioration of the financial profile in the coming months. If operating
results do not improve, we believe that liquidity could deteriorate in the
next few quarters, particularly due to additional cash outlays anticipated for
its China B3/3 cyanopyridine expansion and new multiple pyridine derivatives
capital expenditures. Despite the challenging operating environment, we expect
incremental 2012 EBITDA of around $7 million related to the firm's China
expansion and its new multiple pyridine derivatives. We expect these
incremental volume gains, coupled with ongoing cost reductions and price
increases, to somewhat mitigate headwinds related to weak end-market demand,
raw material cost pressures, and slow economic growth."
The ratings on Vertellus reflect its weak business risk profile, which
features a narrow scope of products, and its highly leveraged financial
profile. Offsetting factors include the company's leading market share in the
pyridine and picolines markets, good technology position within its niche
chemical markets, and good geographical diversity. Vertellus generated
approximately $556 million and adjusted EBITDA of around $70 million for the
12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011.
We believe capital expenditures, particularly in Asia and U.S, should continue
to support Vertellus' growth strategy. In the U.S., we expect about $11
million to be invested related to its new multiple pyridine derivatives
business. We expect about $19 million to be spent for the phase 1 portion of
the China B3 expansion. We expect the vitamin B3 expansion project in China
should continue to increase its market position, capture demand growth, and
achieve significant cost savings over the next few years. We expect phase 2 of
the China expansion will most likely be delayed until the latter half of 2012
or even until 2013, driven primarily by uncertain economic conditions and
liquidity management.
The outlook is negative. "We could lower the ratings in the next few quarters
if operating results do not improve and lead to further deterioration in
liquidity or the overall financial profile," Mr. Fukuchi continued. "Although
we expect Vertellus will prudently take measures to balance its growth
objectives without straining liquidity, we could also lower the ratings if
liquidity deteriorates on increased capital expenditures or other cash uses in
the next few quarters without an offsetting improvement in cash flow
generation. Based on our scenario forecasts, we could lower the ratings if
adjusted debt to EBITDA (excluding PIK preferred) remains above 6x or adjusted
debt to EBITDA (PIK preferred treated as debt) remains over 9x without clear
prospects for improvement in the next few quarters."
Although we don't expect to raise the ratings, we could do so if operating
results meaningfully improve, resulting in sustainable strong free cash flow
generation and improved liquidity. We would also need to gain additional
clarity on the company's growth strategies and financial policies related its
owners. Based on the scenario we are forecasting, we could raise the rating if
operating margins improve by 500 basis points or more from current levels. At
this point, total adjusted debt to EBITDA (PIK preferred treated as debt)
would decrease to about 6x and total adjusted debt to EBITDA (excluding PIK
preferred) would decrease to approximately 4x in our scenario forecasts.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And
Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Henry Fukuchi, New York (1) 212-438-2023;
henry_fukuchi@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Cynthia Werneth, New York (1) 212-438-7819;
cindy_werneth@standardandpoors.com