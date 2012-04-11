April 11 - Despite the seemingly broad, bipartisan agreement in Washington that the country's transportation infrastructure needs a sweeping upgrade, a number of issues still divide Congress, not the least of which is how to finance it. A swift resolution to this sticking point has become increasingly important, given that the U.S. now ranks 24th in the world in quality of overall infrastructure, according to a report just published on RatingsDirect. The report, "U.S. Transportation Infrastructure Falls Into Disrepair While Washington Bickers Over Funding," says that the cost of not investing sufficiently in the country's roads and bridges could mean $3.1 trillion in lost GDP growth by 2020. The issue is coming to a head as a major source of revenue for infrastructure funding--state and federal gasoline taxes--is declining because of continuing economic uncertainty and an increase in the use of fuel-efficient vehicles. Meanwhile, the cost of maintaining highways has expanded with the national population and is compounded by the aging of the system and the growth of suburbs around most cities. Repair demands will continue to grow as the system ages, and Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects maintenance costs to grow faster than both inflation and revenue from gasoline and vehicle taxes. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.