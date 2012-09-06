Sept 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Northern Rock Asset Management plc's
(NRAM, not rated) outstanding covered bonds at 'AAA'. The five
outstanding covered bonds total GBP5.7bn and are guaranteed by Northern Rock
Covered Bond LLP.
The affirmation follows the withdrawal of NRAM's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) by
Fitch on 6 September 2012. As an exception to Fitch's covered bonds methodology,
the rating is not based on a combination of the IDR, the D-Factor and the
overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover assets and the covered bonds. Fitch
has withdrawn NRAM's IDR as it is no longer considered analytically meaningful.
As a result, the agency will not publish a D-Factor for this programme any more.
The rating is based on Fitch's view that it is highly unlikely that NRAM would
default on its obligations as the provider of first recourse for the covered
bond holders; a strong servicer, NRAM, for the assets; the involvement of HM
Treasury (HMT), notably providing a guarantee for all of NRAM's senior unsecured
obligations until maturity, including the programme's collection account, GIC
account and asset swap; the available OC in the programme and NRAM's asset
percentage (AP) commitment in the asset coverage test (ACT). Fitch does not give
credit to the guarantee on the covered bonds provided by HMT, since it could be
removed with a minimum of three months' notice.
The AP supporting a 'AAA' rating factoring in recoveries now stands at 61.7%,
down from 61.9%. Fitch expects NRAM to update the AP it applies in its ACT to
61.7% at the next reporting date. Previously, as per Fitch's criteria, for
issuers rated higher than 'F3', the agency gave credit to the maximum AP
observed during the preceding 12 months. Following the withdrawal of the IDR,
the agency no longer gives credit to the highest observed AP.
The former Northern Rock plc was nationalised in February 2008 and changed its
name to Northern Rock (Asset Management) plc on 1 January 2010, after a legal
split from "new" Northern Rock Plc (NR). NRAM is owned by the holding company
UKAR. NRAM is in wind-down, does not engage in new lending, does not hold any
retail deposits and is regulated by the Financial Services Authority as a
mortgage administration company. HMT guarantees all NRAM's unsecured and
unsubordinated borrowings, unsecured swaps and other derivative contracts that
were in existence on 1 January 2010, until maturity. Additionally, all unsecured
wholesale deposits made by group undertakings and affiliates are guaranteed.
NRAM's operating cash is held at a cash pooling account (CPA) with the Bank of
England, which does not include the programme's GIC account. A minimum amount
for the CPA has been set in order to ensure that no shortfall will occur on
NRAM's daily operational commitments. If further funds are needed, NRAM can make
a drawdown on facilities it has in place with the government.
The main risks to the covered bondholders would be the following series of
events: NRAM taking the cash out of the programme's GIC account and HMT revoking
the guarantee on the covered bonds and letting NRAM default, and a stronger than
expected deterioration of the cover pool. Fitch considers the combination of
these events as very unlikely as long as the sovereign rating is not under
pressure.
Potential losses for the covered bondholders could primarily occur through an
active role of HMT, demanding an accelerated repayment of its loan to NRAM or
decreasing its exposure to NRAM. Fitch believes it is highly unlikely that HMT
would indirectly force a loss upon NRAM's covered bondholders. In addition,
given NRAM's and HMT's recourse over the assets in the cover pool, Fitch deems
it unlikely that a forced sale of the assets would occur, as this would result
in more losses for HMT than letting the cash from the pool accumulate in the GIC
account in order to repay the covered bonds as they fall due.
As of 31 July 2012, the cover pool consisted of 70,846 loans with an aggregate
outstanding balance of GBP9.5bn. The GIC account stood at GBP2.1bn. With
GBP5.7bn of covered bonds outstanding, the nominal AP, taking into account cash
and mortgages, is 49%. The weighted-average (WA) original loan to value of the
cover pool is 82.8%. Of the portfolio, 66% are interest-only mortgages, 18% are
fixed rate and the pool has a WA seasoning of 5.8 years. The portfolio is spread
across the UK, with concentrations in London and the Outer Metro. In a 'AAA'
stress scenario, Fitch has calculated the pool's cumulative WA frequency of
foreclosure to be 41.6% with a WA recovery rate of 47.4%.
Fitch has also analysed the cover pool, including the cash standing in the GIC
account, to assess whether it would allow for timely payment on the covered
bonds without the need of extra liquidity from NRAM. Assuming that the
accumulated cash flows are kept in the pool, the natural pool proceeds would be
sufficient to pay the covered bonds on a timely basis without the need to sell
assets, even under 'AAA' loss assumptions for the cover pool, and with a
prepayment rate as low as 1.2%. This compares with a 10% observed prepayment
rate for NRAM, and Fitch's 'AAA' low prepayment rate assumption of 3% for the
UK.
As NRAM is heavily reliant on government support and the programme benefits from
a guarantee on the GIC account and the asset swap (for a notional of GBP10bn),
the rating of the covered bonds will be linked to that of the UK sovereign. A
review of the covered bonds rating will be triggered if the sovereign rating was
to deteriorate.
The level of AP supporting the rating will be affected by various factors
including the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds,
which can change. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 30 May 2012,
'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria', dated 25 July 2012, 'EMEA Residential
Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - UK', dated 9 August 2012 and 'EMEA Residential
Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 7 June 2012 are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria