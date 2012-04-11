April 11 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' long-term foreign currency rating to Central American Bank for Economic Integration's (CABEI) senior unsecured USD250 million medium-term notes due in 2017. This rating is aligned with the bank's long-term 'A' Issuer Default Rating (IDR). CABEI's current ratings reflect the bank's solid financial profile, preferred-creditor status, and privileges conferred on CABEI by its member countries. The ratings also reflect the bank's significant loan concentration in low-rated sovereigns and the volatile economic environment in some of the countries in which the institution operates. The Rating Outlook on CABEI's long-term IDR is Stable, reflecting Fitch's expectation that CABEI's risk profile will not substantially change in the foreseeable future. However, further loan diversification or a material enhancement of its capital base could benefit creditworthiness over the medium term. In turn, unexpected severe deterioration of the bank's financial fundamentals and/or sudden erosion of its member countries' willingness to provide support could result in downward pressure on CABEI's ratings. CABEI is a Multilateral Development Bank, established in 1960 to stimulate economic growth and promote the integration of the five founding member countries: Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica. CABEI was established under a 'Constitutive Agreement' signed by founding members, which confers on the bank the status of a supranational institution and grants CABEI several immunities and privileges, including preferred creditor status. As CABEI is the main provider of long-term funding in the region, Fitch considers that its shareholders have a vested interest in supporting it, should it run into difficulties. Some doubts remain, however, regarding the shareholders' ability to provide such support as most are sub-investment grade sovereigns with structurally weak fiscal positions. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Rating Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranationals' (Aug. 12, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranationals