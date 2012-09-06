Sept 6 - Fitch Ratings assigns a 'BBB+' rating to the following lease
revenue bonds of the State Public Works Board (PWB) of the state of California
(the state):
--$117 million lease revenue bonds (Trustees of the California State
University), 2012 series D (various California State University projects);
--$52.3 million lease revenue bonds (Trustees of the California State
University), 2012 series E (California State University: various buildings).
The bonds will be sold via negotiated sale on or about Sept. 13. The series D
and series E bonds are being sold in conjunction with a separately-secured PWB
lease revenue refunding bond transaction, 2012 series F, which was rated
separately by Fitch.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--Approximately $9 billion in outstanding state appropriation bonds of the PWB
and certain other agencies at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
Lease rental payments made by state agencies to the PWB from first legally
available funds for use and occupancy of facilities, subject to annual state
legislative appropriation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--RATING LINKED TO STATE: The 'BBB+' rating, one notch below the state's general
obligation (GO) rating, reflects the appropriation required for debt service
payment and solid program mechanics.
--WEALTHY, DIVERSE ECONOMY: The state economy is wealthy and unmatched among
U.S. states in its diversity and breadth. Growth has resumed after severe,
widespread recessionary conditions.
--HISTORY OF BUDGET AND CASH STRESS: State finances are subject to periodic,
severe budget and cash flow crises due to structural imbalances, revenue
cyclicality and institutional inflexibility.
--VOLATILE REVENUES: Revenues are volatile, notably the component tied to
personal income. Modest revenue growth has resumed since the downturn although
the course of future collections is uncertain.
--TANGIBLE STRUCTURAL PROGRESS: Deep spending cuts in the last two adopted
budgets have significantly lowered the state's structural imbalance. Among many
challenges to maintaining structural progress is the state's historical
inability to achieve and sustain budgeted expenditure reductions.
--VOTER INITIATIVES LIMIT FLEXIBILITY: Constraints imposed by voter initiatives
and a partisan policy-making environment have repeatedly hindered timely,
effective action on fiscal challenges.
--MODERATE DEBT BURDEN: Tax-supported debt is moderate, but has grown in the
last decade for infrastructure needs and budgetary borrowing.
CREDIT PROFILE
The PWB is California's primary means of financing state facilities, with bonds
benefiting from a strong lease structure and the essential nature of leased
assets. Debt service is paid from lease rental payments made pursuant to
specific project leases. Lease rental payments are appropriated annually by the
legislature, with the lessee agency required to use the first funds lawfully
available to it for lease payments on PWB debt. Abatement is possible, but
projects require rental interruption insurance.
Each series in the current sale is being issued under separate series
indentures, but is issued as a part of or incorporated into the master indenture
and thus benefits from parity access to the PWB's $164.5 million master
indenture reserve. Prior to this sale, the master indenture reserve backs about
$10 billion in outstanding PWB lease bonds issued under the master indenture and
under incorporated indentures.
California's 'A-' GO bond rating and Stable Outlook, to which the PWB rating is
linked, reflects its persistent budgetary and cash challenges and limited fiscal
flexibility tied to ongoing structural deficits and institutional constraints to
sustainable budget-making. These credit weaknesses are offset in part by the
size and breadth of the state's economy and tax base and the strengths inherent
in a state's broad powers.
Fiscal uncertainty has diminished as California's economic recovery has
strengthened and the state has taken repeated, material steps to narrow
structural gaps. Despite clear progress, credit uncertainties remain
considerable, including the strength of the state's nascent economic and revenue
recovery, whether voters consent to budgeted temporary tax rate increases or
trigger offsetting cuts, and the state's ability to fully achieve and sustain
budgeted gap-closing solutions. Voter consent on a tax increase package in
November could leave the state poised for further structural gains, allowing it
to begin repaying the sizable budgetary borrowing accrued in the last decade,
but would likewise expose the state to further tax revenue volatility.
The governor and legislature agreed last week to a broad package of reforms that
would affect most state and local pension systems, including through benefit
reductions for new workers and higher contributions for employees. Although the
changes are likely to reduce the burden of pensions on the state, the timing and
extent of likely savings remains unknown.
For further information on the California's GO rating, please see Fitch's rating
action commentary from Aug. 3, 2012, 'Fitch Affirms California GO Bonds at 'A-';
Outlook Stable', available at www.fitchratings.com.
In addition to the sources of information identified in the Tax-Supported Rating
Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from IHS Global
Insight.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012);
--'U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012).
