Sept 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Nykredit Bank's EUR5bn Euro Medium Term Note Programme a long-term senior unsecured rating of 'A', and short-term senior unsecured rating of 'F1'. Nykredit Bank's Long-term and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings ('A'/Stable/'F1') reflect its core position in the Nykredit group. Given the close integration of Nykredit Bank in the larger group, including various shared services, no Viability Rating is assigned. Nykredit Bank's ratings are therefore sensitive to changes in Fitch's assumption of support from Nykredit Realkredit ('A'/Stable/'F1'), or any rating action taken on its parent. In assigning senior unsecured debt ratings to Nykredit Bank, Fitch bases its assumptions on Nykredit Bank being the primary source of repayment for the bank's creditors. Fitch does not consider the high level of asset encumbrance at Nykredit Realkredit to directly result in any structural subordination for senior unsecured debt holders of Nykredit Bank.