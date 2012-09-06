Sept 6 - Fitch Ratings takes the following action on Hillsborough County,
Florida:
--Approximately $196 million water and wastewater utility system revenue bonds
upgraded to 'AAA' from 'AA+';
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a senior lien pledge of the net revenues of the
county's water and wastewater system, including pledged capacity fees, proceeds
from the sale of property, property and casualty insurance proceeds, qualified
derivative receipts and federal direct payments received by the county.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG SYSTEM MANAGEMENT: The rating upgrade reflects the system's strong and
conservative financial management, demonstrated by low debt levels, cash-funding
of capital needs, solid annual financial margins and cash flows, and strong debt
service coverage and liquidity.
VERY LOW DEBT BURDEN: The debt burden is well below average at 23% of net
assets, and $700 per customer, and debt carrying charges are a very manageable
10% of gross revenues. Annual debt service is expected to decline further in
2016 with scheduled maturity of the series 2001 bonds.
MANAGEABLE CAPITAL PROGRAM: Capital needs are a manageable $250 million over the
next five years. With about $60 million in excess annual cash flows expected
from operations, the county anticipates cash-funding all of the proposed capital
projects, allowing debt ratios to decline further. In addition, the county has
over $30 million in available renewal and replacement funds to be used towards
system maintenance.
COMPETITIVE AND AFFORDABLE RATES: Rates are in line with neighboring systems and
remain an affordable 1.8% of median household income. Rates are expected to
remain competitive with annual increases designed to keep pace with inflation. A
pass-through mechanism for purchased water costs from Tampa Bay Water (TBW) is
viewed favorably by Fitch.
BROAD-BASED ECONOMY: The county serves as the economic hub for Florida's central
Gulf Coast, with major sectors in business services, government, healthcare,
education, and tourism. Recent employment gains have lowered the unemployment
rate (9.4% in July 2012), and rising sales and tourist-related taxes are
indicative of economic recovery. However, the unemployment rate remains elevated
and housing weakness remains, but is offset by a stable customer base, and low
bad debt write-offs.
CREDIT PROFILE
STRONG SYSTEM MANAGEMENT PROVIDES BASIS FOR RATING UPGRADE
Hillsborough County (general obligation bonds rated 'AAA' by Fitch) owns and
operates a water and sewer system (the system) that services approximately
500,000 residents located in the unincorporated areas of the county. The system
served over 144,000 mostly residential water accounts and roughly 134,000 sewer
accounts in fiscal 2011. The county, located on central Florida's western coast,
is the fourth most populous county in the state with a 2011 population of
approximately 1.2 million.
The system, which is an enterprise fund of the county, is well managed,
evidenced by its strong financial cash flows and coverage of debt service, very
high liquidity levels despite significant historical cash-funding of capital
needs, and very low debt burden.
System financial performance has been strong historically despite recessionary
pressures and a regional drought in 2008-2009. The system maintained sound
financial metrics with over 2.0x coverage of debt service (excluding connection
fees), and very sizable unrestricted cash balances of $165 million in 2009,
which was equivalent to 469 days of cash on hand.
An increase in demand coupled with modest rate increase in fiscals 2010 and 2011
improved already solid financial margins. The system ended fiscal 2010 with
about 3.0x coverage of debt service, and a slightly larger liquidity position,
and by fiscal 2011 the system recorded roughly 3.7x coverage of debt service,
and cash and cash equivalents totaling over 600 days of operations.
CASH FUNDED CAPITAL A CREDIT STRENGTH
Significant investment in the system has been accomplished mainly with cash
resources. Since fiscal 2007, the system has invested over $400 million in
capital assets, while debt issuance has been kept to a minimum. As of fiscal end
2011, the system had just $196 million in total outstanding bonds, which has led
to well below average debt ratios. Debt is just 23% of net assets, $700 per
customer, and a very low 0.6% of system equity. No new debt is expected over the
intermediate term.
SYSTEM CAPACITY IS SOLID, LIMITING FUTURE CAPITAL NEEDS
The system owns and operates four geographically dispersed water treatment
plants with a total treatment capacity of 121.1 mgd, which is more than 2x the
average daily demand. The county's seven advance wastewater treatment facilities
are also dispersed and maintain sound capacity with utilization of 63% in 2011
(utilization measured as the system's average daily flow divided by total
treatment capacity from all plants). A 5.5 mgd expansion to the South County
plant in 2014 will further improve utilization.
Capital needs are manageable and include various system renewal, rehabilitation
and upgrades totaling $250 million over the next five years. Management does not
expect to issue additional bonds. Instead the system will rely on existing cash,
sizable expected excess annual cash flows and other sources (impact fees and
grants) to fund its capital needs.
OUTSOURCED SUPPLY IS RELIABLE AND AMPLE, LIMITS EXPOSURE
The county's water is supplied by TBW, a highly-rated special district created
by inter-local agreement to plan, develop, and deliver a high-quality water
supply to the region. TBW, which is rated 'AA+' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch,
provides water to the county and five regional municipal systems including such
highly rated entities as Pinellas County (sewer system rated 'AA'), Pasco County
('AA' rated water and sewer system), and the cities of Tampa ('AA+' water and
sewer system), St. Petersburg ('AA' rated system), and New Port Richey.
The county received 50.6 MGD, or about 30% of TBW's total 2011 production of 161
MGD, and remains one of TBW's largest customers (just behind Pinellas County).
TBW maintains significant and diverse raw water resources that include various
surface water sources and groundwater wells totaling as much as 240 million
gallons per day (mgd). TBW is obligated to provide 100% of the water supply
needs to the member governments. Members make several, not joint, payments to
TBW as an operating expense of their respective utility systems.
RETAIL RATES REMAIN MANAGEABLE AND INCLUDE A TBW PASS-THROUGH
Rates are set by the county independent from regulatory or other outside
influence, and are designed to recover the fixed and variable costs of the
system. Monthly user charges have several components including a customer
service charge, a base charge for sewer service, water and sewer use charges,
and a TBW pass-through charge which is calculated annually to recover the cost
of purchased water. The rate structure is considered strong.
The average residential customer pays roughly $74 for combined service assuming
6,000 gallons of water use in 2012. Rates are manageable and competitive
relative to nearby systems, and at 1.8% of median household income, rates remain
under Fitch's affordability threshold (2%). The county implemented an annual
rate adjustment indexed to inflation. Rate increases beyond the annual inflation
adjustment are not expected, which should leave rates affordable over the
intermediate term.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's U.S. Municipal
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by
information from Creditscope.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012);
--'U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria' (Aug. 3, 2012);
--'2012 Water and Sewer Medians' (Dec. 8, 2011);
--'2012 Sector Outlook: Water and Sewer' (Dec. 8, 2011).
