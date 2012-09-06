Sept 6 - Fitch Ratings takes the following action on Hillsborough County, Florida: --Approximately $196 million water and wastewater utility system revenue bonds upgraded to 'AAA' from 'AA+'; The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a senior lien pledge of the net revenues of the county's water and wastewater system, including pledged capacity fees, proceeds from the sale of property, property and casualty insurance proceeds, qualified derivative receipts and federal direct payments received by the county. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG SYSTEM MANAGEMENT: The rating upgrade reflects the system's strong and conservative financial management, demonstrated by low debt levels, cash-funding of capital needs, solid annual financial margins and cash flows, and strong debt service coverage and liquidity. VERY LOW DEBT BURDEN: The debt burden is well below average at 23% of net assets, and $700 per customer, and debt carrying charges are a very manageable 10% of gross revenues. Annual debt service is expected to decline further in 2016 with scheduled maturity of the series 2001 bonds. MANAGEABLE CAPITAL PROGRAM: Capital needs are a manageable $250 million over the next five years. With about $60 million in excess annual cash flows expected from operations, the county anticipates cash-funding all of the proposed capital projects, allowing debt ratios to decline further. In addition, the county has over $30 million in available renewal and replacement funds to be used towards system maintenance. COMPETITIVE AND AFFORDABLE RATES: Rates are in line with neighboring systems and remain an affordable 1.8% of median household income. Rates are expected to remain competitive with annual increases designed to keep pace with inflation. A pass-through mechanism for purchased water costs from Tampa Bay Water (TBW) is viewed favorably by Fitch. BROAD-BASED ECONOMY: The county serves as the economic hub for Florida's central Gulf Coast, with major sectors in business services, government, healthcare, education, and tourism. Recent employment gains have lowered the unemployment rate (9.4% in July 2012), and rising sales and tourist-related taxes are indicative of economic recovery. However, the unemployment rate remains elevated and housing weakness remains, but is offset by a stable customer base, and low bad debt write-offs. CREDIT PROFILE STRONG SYSTEM MANAGEMENT PROVIDES BASIS FOR RATING UPGRADE Hillsborough County (general obligation bonds rated 'AAA' by Fitch) owns and operates a water and sewer system (the system) that services approximately 500,000 residents located in the unincorporated areas of the county. The system served over 144,000 mostly residential water accounts and roughly 134,000 sewer accounts in fiscal 2011. The county, located on central Florida's western coast, is the fourth most populous county in the state with a 2011 population of approximately 1.2 million. The system, which is an enterprise fund of the county, is well managed, evidenced by its strong financial cash flows and coverage of debt service, very high liquidity levels despite significant historical cash-funding of capital needs, and very low debt burden. System financial performance has been strong historically despite recessionary pressures and a regional drought in 2008-2009. The system maintained sound financial metrics with over 2.0x coverage of debt service (excluding connection fees), and very sizable unrestricted cash balances of $165 million in 2009, which was equivalent to 469 days of cash on hand. An increase in demand coupled with modest rate increase in fiscals 2010 and 2011 improved already solid financial margins. The system ended fiscal 2010 with about 3.0x coverage of debt service, and a slightly larger liquidity position, and by fiscal 2011 the system recorded roughly 3.7x coverage of debt service, and cash and cash equivalents totaling over 600 days of operations. CASH FUNDED CAPITAL A CREDIT STRENGTH Significant investment in the system has been accomplished mainly with cash resources. Since fiscal 2007, the system has invested over $400 million in capital assets, while debt issuance has been kept to a minimum. As of fiscal end 2011, the system had just $196 million in total outstanding bonds, which has led to well below average debt ratios. Debt is just 23% of net assets, $700 per customer, and a very low 0.6% of system equity. No new debt is expected over the intermediate term. SYSTEM CAPACITY IS SOLID, LIMITING FUTURE CAPITAL NEEDS The system owns and operates four geographically dispersed water treatment plants with a total treatment capacity of 121.1 mgd, which is more than 2x the average daily demand. The county's seven advance wastewater treatment facilities are also dispersed and maintain sound capacity with utilization of 63% in 2011 (utilization measured as the system's average daily flow divided by total treatment capacity from all plants). A 5.5 mgd expansion to the South County plant in 2014 will further improve utilization. Capital needs are manageable and include various system renewal, rehabilitation and upgrades totaling $250 million over the next five years. Management does not expect to issue additional bonds. Instead the system will rely on existing cash, sizable expected excess annual cash flows and other sources (impact fees and grants) to fund its capital needs. OUTSOURCED SUPPLY IS RELIABLE AND AMPLE, LIMITS EXPOSURE The county's water is supplied by TBW, a highly-rated special district created by inter-local agreement to plan, develop, and deliver a high-quality water supply to the region. TBW, which is rated 'AA+' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch, provides water to the county and five regional municipal systems including such highly rated entities as Pinellas County (sewer system rated 'AA'), Pasco County ('AA' rated water and sewer system), and the cities of Tampa ('AA+' water and sewer system), St. Petersburg ('AA' rated system), and New Port Richey. The county received 50.6 MGD, or about 30% of TBW's total 2011 production of 161 MGD, and remains one of TBW's largest customers (just behind Pinellas County). TBW maintains significant and diverse raw water resources that include various surface water sources and groundwater wells totaling as much as 240 million gallons per day (mgd). TBW is obligated to provide 100% of the water supply needs to the member governments. Members make several, not joint, payments to TBW as an operating expense of their respective utility systems. RETAIL RATES REMAIN MANAGEABLE AND INCLUDE A TBW PASS-THROUGH Rates are set by the county independent from regulatory or other outside influence, and are designed to recover the fixed and variable costs of the system. Monthly user charges have several components including a customer service charge, a base charge for sewer service, water and sewer use charges, and a TBW pass-through charge which is calculated annually to recover the cost of purchased water. The rate structure is considered strong. The average residential customer pays roughly $74 for combined service assuming 6,000 gallons of water use in 2012. Rates are manageable and competitive relative to nearby systems, and at 1.8% of median household income, rates remain under Fitch's affordability threshold (2%). The county implemented an annual rate adjustment indexed to inflation. Rate increases beyond the annual inflation adjustment are not expected, which should leave rates affordable over the intermediate term. 