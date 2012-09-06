Sept 6 - Fitch Ratings upgrades East Coast Power LLC's (ECP) $318
million ($166.9 million outstanding) senior secured notes due June 2017 to
'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The upgrade to 'BBB+' reflects ECP's ability to consistently meet or exceed the
Fitch base case financial and operational performance estimates. The project's
stable operating profile and strong operating agreements provide a resilient
stream of cash flows and forecasted debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs)
consistent with the revised rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
--Revenue Stability: ECP's cash flows are derived from two power purchase
agreements (PPAs) with investment-grade counterparties for the majority of
capacity, power, and steam output. The PPAs limit the project's exposure to
dispatch and energy price risks through the debt term.
--Strong Operating Cost Profile: The project's PPAs provide for the recovery of
substantially all fuel and O&M costs. Fuel costs at Linden Venture are subject
to Consolidated Edison's (ConEd) weighted average cost of gas (WACOG), which
exposes the project to some fuel pricing risk. However, General Electric
International, Inc., the project operator and sponsor affiliate, has been
proactive in improving its purchasing program and operations resulting in
approximately six years of favorable WACOG spreads.
--Solid Operating Performance: The project's strong historical operating
performance illustrates the sponsor and operator's commitment to maintaining the
facilities' long-term performance. Linden Venture and Linden 6 have been in
operation since 1992 and 2002, respectively, with limited operational issues and
forced outages. Fitch notes ECP's ability to consistently maintain strong
availability factors and heat rates.
--Consistent Financial Performance: ECP's cash flow available for debt service
has generally outperformed the project's original base case projections. Fitch
rating case DSCRs based on low gas prices, as well as operational stresses,
suggest coverage averaging nearly 3.0 times (x), consistent with the assigned
rating category. Fitch notes that the declining debt service profile of the
senior bonds provides the project additional financial flexibility.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
--Negative Gas Price Spreads: A failure to consistently manage purchased gas
prices below ConEd's WACOG resulting in reduced financial flexibility in the
Fitch rating case
--Issuance of Project Debt: New project-level debt issued at Linden Venture and
Linden 6
--Off-taker Rating Action: A downgrade of ConEd's credit rating
SECURITY:
Bondholders are secured by a pledge of equity interests in the general and
limited partnerships that hold the Linden facilities and ECP's equity ownership.
Fitch notes that cash distributions from the Linden facilities to ECP are
structurally subordinated to project-level debt service. Currently, there is no
project-level debt outstanding or expected during the debt term.
CREDIT SUMMARY:
ECP has consistently outperformed the Fitch base case forecasted DSCRs due to
management's ability to maintain strong operational performance and manage the
WACOG spread and O&M costs. The project continues to exhibit heat rates and
availability factors generally consistent with historical results. Fitch
believes that ECP benefits from the experience and capabilities of the sponsor
and operator affiliate to maintain operational performance. Fitch expects
operational metrics to remain stable through the debt term.
ECP owns interests in two gas-fired cogeneration facilities in Linden, New
Jersey. Linden Venture sells up to 645 megawatts of capacity and energy to
Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. (IDR rated 'BBB+' with a Stable
Outlook by Fitch) under a PPA expiring in May 2017 with two five-year renewals.
The project also supplies steam to a ConocoPhillips (COP; IDR rated 'A' with a
Stable Outlook) affiliate refinery and Infineum USA petrochemical facility.
Linden 6 provides steam to Linden Venture and up to 85 megawatts of electricity
to the COP affiliate refinery under a PPA expiring April 2017. General Electric
International, Inc. was retained under a fixed-fee, long-term contract expiring
May 2017 to operate, maintain and provide scheduled maintenance and inspections
of the project facilities.