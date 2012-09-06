(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Rating Action On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBBpi' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Arbella Mutual Insurance Co. and Arbella Protection Insurance Co. Inc. The companies are members of the Arbella Insurance group and participate in an interaffiliate pool, so we rate them as a group. Rationale The ratings reflect the pooling members' adequate capitalization, decreased expense ratio, and strong market position. Offsetting these positive factors are decreased earnings for both companies over the past five years, deteriorated underwriting position, and a primarily monostate operation, which makes the companies more susceptible to competitive market pressure, unfavorable changes in regulatory conditions, and severe weather-related events in the region. Arbella Insurance group is the fifth-largest writer of homeowners insurance and fourth-largest writer of commercial and private auto lines in Massachusetts. Arbella Insurance group sells property/casualty insurance products in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Its core products include private passenger and commercial auto, multiperil homeowners, commercial multiperil, dwelling fire and personal umbrella, business owners' protection, and workers' compensation. The group was founded in 1988, and its direct written premiums totaled $680 million in 2011. Related Criteria And Research Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Arbella Mutual Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings) Arbella Protection Insurance Co. Inc. (Unsolicited Ratings) Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBBpi Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BBBpi (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)