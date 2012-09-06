(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBBpi'
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Arbella Mutual Insurance
Co. and Arbella Protection Insurance Co. Inc. The companies are members of the
Arbella Insurance group and participate in an interaffiliate pool, so we rate
them as a group.
Rationale
The ratings reflect the pooling members' adequate capitalization, decreased
expense ratio, and strong market position. Offsetting these positive factors
are decreased earnings for both companies over the past five years,
deteriorated underwriting position, and a primarily monostate operation, which
makes the companies more susceptible to competitive market pressure,
unfavorable changes in regulatory conditions, and severe weather-related
events in the region. Arbella Insurance group is the fifth-largest writer of
homeowners insurance and fourth-largest writer of commercial and private auto
lines in Massachusetts.
Arbella Insurance group sells property/casualty insurance products in
Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Its core products
include private passenger and commercial auto, multiperil homeowners,
commercial multiperil, dwelling fire and personal umbrella, business owners'
protection, and workers' compensation. The group was founded in 1988, and its
direct written premiums totaled $680 million in 2011.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Arbella Mutual Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
Arbella Protection Insurance Co. Inc. (Unsolicited Ratings)
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBBpi
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency BBBpi
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)