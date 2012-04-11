April 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its corporate credit rating on Trilogy International Partners LLC (B-/Stable/--) is unaffected by the company's agreement to sell its 95%-owned Haitian subsidiary, Voila. The transaction closed simultaneously with the entering of a purchase agreement. Although the transaction will decrease Trilogy's revenues and EBITDA by approximately 13% and 16%, respectively, we believe that the transaction's net proceeds and the exclusion of Haiti's capital expenditures will improve the company's cash position and allow the company to redeploy its resources in its existing markets. Furthermore, revenue generation in Haiti deteriorated during 2011, causing Haiti's EBITDA to decrease to $10.8 million at year-end 2011. We anticipate that the sale of the Haitian subsidiary will not hurt the company's highly leveraged financial risk profile; our base-case scenario considers total debt-to-EBITDA and funds from operations-to-total debt ratios of about 5.6x and 9.6%, respectively, for 2012. We consider Trilogy's liquidity to be less than adequate under our criteria, as sources will likely exceed uses by more than 1.2x in 2012. However, the absence of both committed credit lines and headroom under its incurrence covenants constrain Trilogy's financial flexibility. Even so, the company has a manageable debt maturity profile, with the next major maturity scheduled for 2016.