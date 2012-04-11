April 11 - Overview -- U.S. staffing company On Assignment Inc. is putting in place a $540 million credit facility to fund the acquisition of Apex Systems and to refinance existing debt. -- We are assigning our preliminary 'BB-' corporate credit rating to the company with a stable outlook, and rating the credit facility preliminary 'BB-' with a preliminary recovery rating of '3'. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company will reduce leverage and maintain adequate covenant headroom for the rating going forward. Rating Action On April 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Calabasas, Calif.-based On Assignment Inc. its preliminary 'BB-' corporate credit rating. The rating outlook is stable. We also assigned the company's $540 million senior secured credit facility our preliminary 'BB-' issue-level rating (at the same level as the preliminary 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company) with a preliminary recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The facility consists of a $490 million term loan due 2019 and a $50 million revolver due 2017. We expect that the issuer will use the net proceeds and newly-issued common stock to pay for its $600 million acquisition of Apex Systems Inc. and to refinance its existing debt. Rationale The preliminary 'BB-' rating reflects our expectation that On Assignment will be able to reduce leverage, generate positive discretionary cash flow, and maintain an adequate cushion of covenant compliance over the intermediate term. We view On Assignment's business risk profile as "weak" (based on our criteria) because of the cyclical nature of the staffing business and the company's small market share in a fragmented and highly competitive industry. We view On Assignment's financial risk as "significant," based on its moderately high pro forma debt-to-EBITDA ratio relative to its scale of operations. We expect pro forma leverage, adjusted for operating leases, to decline to the high-3x area by the second half of 2012. Following the acquisition, which essentially doubles the size of the company, On Assignment will primarily be an IT staffing firm, but will also operate in life sciences staffing, physician staffing, travel nursing, and allied health care. The customer base is diversified, with the top 10 customers accounting for 21% of 2011 pro forma revenues. Nevertheless, the company has significant exposure to IT staffing industry fundamentals. The IT staffing industry is very competitive and we believe this will continue, if not intensify, with the entrance of large international staffing firms into the market. Despite its position as the second-largest IT staffing firm in the U.S., the combined company is still relatively small and does not command a large market share in this fragmented industry. Professional staffing is very cyclical, and profit levels can drop dramatically during downturns. EBITDA margins in the staffing industry tend to be low, although they are higher for companies serving higher-end, niche markets. Under our base case scenario, we expect 2012 pro forma revenue and EBITDA (before stock compensation) growth at a low- to mid-teens percentage rate. We expect strength in IT staffing, which accounts for roughly 75% of combined sales, to drive revenue growth. We anticipate that Apex Systems and Oxford Global (On Assignment's IT staffing and engineering segment) will both grow over 15% in 2012. We also expect double-digit growth in physician services revenue due to the benefit of a full year of HCP (which the company acquired last summer), high-single-digit growth in life sciences, and low- to mid-single-digit growth in health care. We believe the combined company's EBITDA margin (after stock compensation expense) will be at or slightly below 9% in 2012, with the gross margin staying relatively steady and some operating leverage from increased scale. We expect the EBITDA margin to remain above staffing industry averages owing to the company's position in higher-value-added professional staffing markets. In 2011, pro forma consolidated revenue grew 32% and EBITDA (before stock compensation expense) grew 56%. Excluding acquisitions, pro forma revenue grew 29%. Apex Systems revenue increased 29% through further penetration of current accounts and a focus on attractive industries. Oxford Global grew 49% due to a 41% increase in the number of professionals on assignment and an increase in average bill rate. The increased number of placements was driven by companies growing their capital expenditures. Physician services increased 9.5%, largely because of growth from acquisitions, while life sciences grew 42% as a result of strong organic growth and the company's 2011 acquisition of Valesta. Health care revenues increased 24% due to improving economic trends in the health care sector. EBITDA growth was due to the containment of sales, general, and administrative expenses, allowing for significant operating leverage. Including our operating lease adjustment and potential earn-outs, debt to EBITDA, pro forma for the transaction, is 4.1x, based on 2011 EBITDA (before stock compensation expense). Adjusted leverage is at the high end of the indicative debt-to-EBITDA range of between 3x and 4x that characterizes "significant" financial risk under Standard & Poor's criteria. We expect leverage to be reduced throughout 2012 through modest debt repayment and EBITDA growth, and for leverage to be below 4x by the end of the year. Pro forma for the transaction, we expect lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest to be around 5x in 2012. Conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow for staffing varies, depending on swings in working capital. Working capital uses are greatest during times of growth, while working capital becomes a source of cash flow in downturns. In the second half of 2012, we expect conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow to be around 40%. Liquidity In our view, On Assignment will have "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more. -- We expect that net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. -- We expect that the company would be able to maintain covenant compliance even with a 15% decrease in EBITDA. -- In our view, the company has the ability to absorb, with limited need for refinancing, low-probability, high-impact events over the next 12 months. -- We believe the company currently has good relationships with its banks. Liquidity sources include an expected cash balance of $10 million at the close of the financing transaction, $50 million of availability under the revolving credit facility, and expected discretionary cash flow. Primary uses of liquidity include capital expenditures of $10 million to $15 million a year and working capital needs, which can be sizable during periods of high growth. Our base case indicates discretionary cash flow of at around $30 million in the second half of 2012 and $60 million to $70 million in 2013. Mandatory amortization is minimal at $4.9 million annually, although the company does have a mandatory 50% free cash flow sweep when the year-end leverage ratio is greater than 2.5x. We expect On Assignment to have an adequate margin of compliance with its total leverage covenant, which starts at 4.5x on Sept. 30, 2012, and steps down to 4.25x at Dec. 31, 2012, and 4.0x at Sept. 30, 2013. We estimate that pro forma leverage at March 31, 2012 will be roughly 3.7x, and we expect the company to maintain at least a 20% cushion of compliance over the intermediate term, despite the step-down schedule through 2015. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that On Assignment will continue to reduce lease-adjusted leverage, generate positive discretionary cash flow, and maintain an adequate cushion of compliance with its covenants. We could lower the rating if operating performance weakens, leverage increases above 4.25x, and the cushion of compliance with covenants narrows below 15%. This could occur if EBITDA fails to grow at least 7% from Dec. 31, 2011 levels. Although less likely over the intermediate term, we could raise the rating if the company profitably increases its scale, preserves it current EBITDA margin, and significantly reduces leverage. Ratings List New Ratings On Assignment Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB-(prelim)/Stable/-- $490M secd term loan due 2019 BB-(prelim) Recovery Rating 3(prelim) $50M secd revolver due 2017 BB-(prelim) Recovery Rating 3(prelim) Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.