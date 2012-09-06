Sept 6 - On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'Api' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Amica Mutual Insurance Co. (Amica Mutual). Rationale The company participates in a reinsurance agreement with its wholly owned subsidiaries-- Amica Lloyds of Texas (Amica Lloyd's) and Amica Property And Casualty Insurance Co.--under which it assumes an 80% share of all earned premiums, loss and loss adjustment expenses, and dividends from both entities. Amica Mutual also has assumed reinsurance from Amica Lloyd's under an excess-of-loss and catastrophe treaty. The ratings reflect the company's very strong capitalization, geographic diversification, and strong competitive position. Offsetting these positive factors is a negative trend in operating performance during the past five years and decreasing return on revenue. Return on revenue was about 3% in 2011, down from 11% in 2010 and 25% in 2007. Its operating performance is constrained by a sizable annual return of capital to its policyholders in the form of dividends. Relative to its peers, the company's somewhat aggressive investment strategy exposes it to volatility of surplus, but this is of less concern given its very strong capitalization. In 2011, the company's loss ratio increased to 83.0% from 73.9% in 2010, mainly because the company experienced an uptick in the frequency and severity of private-passenger auto liability claims. As a result, one-year development-in-reserve releases were considerably lower at about $23 million versus about $73 million per year in 2007-2010. In addition, a significant share (about 42% of direct written premiums) of Amica Mutual's business is concentrated in the Northeastern U.S., which makes it more prone to severe weather-related events in the region, competitive market pressure, and unfavorable changes in regulatory conditions. Founded in 1907, Amica Mutual is the largest affiliate of Amica Mutual Group, with about 99% of group net earned premiums (group net premiums earned were more than $1.5 billion in 2011). Amica Mutual is a personal lines carrier with its core product line in personal auto and homeowners' insurance. The company is licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. Related Criteria And Research Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Amica Mutual Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings) Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency Api Financial Strength Rating Local Currency Api This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, or completeness of any information used. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.