Sept 6 - On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Amica Mutual Insurance
Co. (Amica Mutual).
Rationale
The company participates in a reinsurance agreement with its wholly owned
subsidiaries-- Amica Lloyds of Texas (Amica Lloyd's) and Amica Property And
Casualty Insurance Co.--under which it assumes an 80% share of all earned
premiums, loss and loss adjustment expenses, and dividends from both entities.
Amica Mutual also has assumed reinsurance from Amica Lloyd's under an
excess-of-loss and catastrophe treaty.
The ratings reflect the company's very strong capitalization, geographic
diversification, and strong competitive position. Offsetting these positive
factors is a negative trend in operating performance during the past five
years and decreasing return on revenue.
Return on revenue was about 3% in 2011, down from 11% in 2010 and 25% in 2007.
Its operating performance is constrained by a sizable annual return of capital
to its policyholders in the form of dividends. Relative to its peers, the
company's somewhat aggressive investment strategy exposes it to volatility of
surplus, but this is of less concern given its very strong capitalization. In
2011, the company's loss ratio increased to 83.0% from 73.9% in 2010, mainly
because the company experienced an uptick in the frequency and severity of
private-passenger auto liability claims. As a result, one-year
development-in-reserve releases were considerably lower at about $23 million
versus about $73 million per year in 2007-2010. In addition, a significant
share (about 42% of direct written premiums) of Amica Mutual's business is
concentrated in the Northeastern U.S., which makes it more prone to severe
weather-related events in the region, competitive market pressure, and
unfavorable changes in regulatory conditions.
Founded in 1907, Amica Mutual is the largest affiliate of Amica Mutual Group,
with about 99% of group net earned premiums (group net premiums earned were
more than $1.5 billion in 2011). Amica Mutual is a personal lines carrier with
its core product line in personal auto and homeowners' insurance. The company
is licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia.
