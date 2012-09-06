Sept 6 - On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'Api' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on NGM Insurance Co. (NGM). Rationale All net underwriting results are ceded into a pooling arrangement among NGM and its unrated 100%-owned subsidiaries (Old Dominion Insurance Co., MSA Insurance Co., Main Street America Protection Insurance Co., Main Street America Assurance Co., Great Lakes Casualty Insurance Co.). NGM assumes 100% of the underwriting results of the pool, and the other pool participants cede 100% of their net underwriting results to the pool. The ratings affirmations reflect the pool members' strong capitalization and the group's well-diversified lines of business. Offsetting these positive factors is the company's exposure concentration within Northeastern states and deterioration in its operating results. For 2011, NGM realized a pretax operating loss, with a negative return on revenue, and steady premium revenue offset by increased losses relating to policy-holder claims, primarily due to weather-related losses. For NGM, 2011's poor operating performance comes amid a broad decline in profitability on a year-by-year basis. Founded in 1923, NGM is a Florida-domiciled stock insurance company offering personal and commercial products. NGM is the largest member and the flagship carrier of the Main Street American Group, which offers property/casualty insurance in 26 states and surety bonds in 44 states. Related Criteria And Research Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed NGM Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings) Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency Api Financial Strength Rating Local Currency Api This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, or completeness of any information used. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.