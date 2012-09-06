Sept 6 - On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on NGM Insurance Co. (NGM).
Rationale
All net underwriting results are ceded into a pooling arrangement among NGM
and its unrated 100%-owned subsidiaries (Old Dominion Insurance Co., MSA
Insurance Co., Main Street America Protection Insurance Co., Main Street
America Assurance Co., Great Lakes Casualty Insurance Co.). NGM assumes 100%
of the underwriting results of the pool, and the other pool participants cede
100% of their net underwriting results to the pool.
The ratings affirmations reflect the pool members' strong capitalization and
the group's well-diversified lines of business. Offsetting these positive
factors is the company's exposure concentration within Northeastern states and
deterioration in its operating results. For 2011, NGM realized a pretax
operating loss, with a negative return on revenue, and steady premium revenue
offset by increased losses relating to policy-holder claims, primarily due to
weather-related losses. For NGM, 2011's poor operating performance comes amid
a broad decline in profitability on a year-by-year basis.
Founded in 1923, NGM is a Florida-domiciled stock insurance company offering
personal and commercial products. NGM is the largest member and the flagship
carrier of the Main Street American Group, which offers property/casualty
insurance in 26 states and surety bonds in 44 states.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
NGM Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency Api
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency Api
