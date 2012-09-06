Sept 6 () - Fitch Ratings today published a comprehensive credit update on
Caesars Entertainment Corp. (Caesars). It includes detailed analysis of
Caesar's primary operating subsidiary (Caesars Entertainment Operating Co.,
OpCo) and of its related subsidiaries.
Today's report follows Fitch's Sept. 5, 2012 revision of the Rating Outlook on
Caesars (IDR 'CCC') and certain subsidiaries to Negative from Stable. The OpCo's
near- to medium-term cash burn rate is a key driver of the Negative Outlook, and
the report details upcoming cash sources and uses, including relevant capital
structure and parent company support assumptions. It also discusses a number of
frequently asked questions about Caesars' credit profile.
In addition to operating, liquidity and financial analyses, the report also
provides a summary of the company's project pipeline; Fitch's outlook on key
markets; a detailed maturity schedule; capital structure analyses with debt
diagrams; and recovery analyses.
The appendix of the report includes a recap of the LBO transaction, a historical
timeline of debt transactions, summary of debt at each level, detailed debt
document covenant summaries, and a corporate governance overview.
