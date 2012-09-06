Sept 6 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 1 basis point (bp) to 201 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread remained flat at 646 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads widened by 1 bp each to 131 bps, 171 bps, and 246 bps, respectively. The 'BB' spread remained flat at 443 bps, the 'B' spread remained flat at 672 bps, and the 'CCC' spread widened by 2 bps to 1,070 bps. By industry, financial institutions, banks, utilities, and telecommunications widened by 1 bp each to 283 bps, 292 bps, 208 bps, and 314 bps, respectively. Industrials remained flat at 287 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 213 bps and its five-year moving average of 246 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 686 bps and its five-year moving average of 749 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.(New York Ratings Team)