Sept 6 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following action on Beaufort County,
South Carolina's bonds:
--Approximately $131 million general obligation (GO) bonds, series 2003, 2004,
2006, 2006B, 2007 and 2007B affirmed at 'AA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The county irrevocably pledges its full faith, credit, resources and ad valorem
taxing power of the county, without limit as to rate or amount, for the
repayment of the bonds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HEALTHY FINANCIAL POSITION: The county's financial position remains healthy,
with strong unreserved balances in the general fund despite recent year
drawdowns. Management has responded to fiscal challenges, including economic
slowing and state-imposed property tax limitations with actions to align
revenues and expenditures.
STRONG ECONOMIC INDICATORS: Despite concentration in tourism and military
facilities, the county's economy remains strong, characterized by above-average
income and wealth levels. Employment levels show positive trends and the
county's unemployment rate continues to decline.
MODERATE- TO ABOVE-AVERAGE DEBT PROFILE: The county's overall indebtedness is
moderate as a percentage of market value of real estate but above average
compared to population and general fund spending. Debt amortization is average
and future capital needs are manageable. Total expenditure levels associated
with debt service, pension contributions, and other post-employment benefit
(OPEB) payments are manageable.
CREDIT PROFILE:
STRONG ECONOMY WITH TOURISM AND MILITARY CONCENTRATION
Beaufort County is located on South Carolina's southeastern shore. The county
consists of numerous islands, including the popular resort community of Hilton
Head. County year-round population is approximately 165,000. Tourism and
seasonal residents drive much of its economy, along with several large military
facilities. The county's resident income levels remain healthy, with per capita
and median household income levels that outperform the state and nation.
The local economy has performed well through the recession, though economic
slowing did affect county finances, lowering assessed valuation and property
taxes and negatively affecting the county's tourism sector. The significant
military presence, including Parris Island Marine Corps Recruit Depot, the
Marine Corps Air Station, and the U.S. Naval Hospital, has been stable. The
Marine Corps Air Station is due to expand its operations by receiving the
deployment of the F-35B joint strike fighter jets in 2013-2014. While the
county's military sector was not significantly affected by the last base
realignment initiative, potential exists for future military reorganization to
affect operations. The outcome of federal budget negotiations could have a
considerable impact on the county's economy, as there is the potential for broad
mandated expenditure cuts that could significantly reduce military spending.
GOOD FINANCIAL POSITION DESPITE FISCAL CHALLENGES
County general fund balances have been strong in recent years, with total fund
balances at over 20% of spending in fiscal years 2007 through 2009. To address
revenue declines, balances were drawn down in fiscal year 2010, with the
unreserved balances dropping from $18.8 million (19% of expenditures and
transfers out) in fiscal year 2009 to $16.2 million (16%). The county's current
financial position is still solid, with no significant drawdowns from prior year
balances. Figures for fiscal year 2011 show an unrestricted fund balance (the
sum of assigned, unassigned, and committed balances under GASB 54) of $15.9
million (16.5%), which is close to the prior year level. The total fiscal year
2012 general fund ending balance is estimated to increase to $21.5 million (22%)
from $18.7 million (19%) in fiscal year 2011.
Recent housing market weakness has led to assessed value figures showing flat
performance and declines. State property tax law changes have also affected
valuations and general fund revenue in recent years. Enacted in 2007, Act 388
exempts owner-occupied homes from school district operating levies. This
exemption created an incentive for the county's large numbers of second
homeowners to register as owner-occupiers to reduce their tax liability. Since
owner-occupied properties are assessed at a lower ratio to full value than
second homeowners (4% rather than 6%), these switched registrations reduce the
county's assessed valuation. Act 388 also limits growth in property taxes based
on CPI and population growth, which somewhat limits the county's financial
flexibility.
The county has responded to revenue shortfalls by enacting furloughs and hiring
freezes, reducing capital spending, and using moderate amounts of reserves. The
fiscal year 2012 budget reflects reductions in expenditures associated with
transfers to outside agencies (largely higher education-related), and continued
hiring freezes. Fiscal year 2012 revenues are estimated to be slightly higher
than budget, while expenditures are estimated to be lower than budget by about
$3 million. Fiscal year 2013 revenues are projected to be essentially flat
(less than 1% growth) with a corresponding increase in budgeted expenditures,
chiefly associated with cost of living increases. No drawdown of fund balance
is expected.
MIXED DEBT PROFILE
The county's debt profile is mixed. Overall net indebtedness is moderate at
1.8% of market value including tax increment finance revenue debt (TIF). Annual
debt service as a percentage of fiscal year 2011 general fund expenditures is
above average at about 19%. Debt per capita is also above average at $5,219.
The fiscal 2011 ratios are conservative, however, in that they reflect refunded
debt still included in debt service figures. In addition, they do not reflect
certain transfers in from other funds that support the debt. Management has
indicated that going forward, financial reporting will be revised with regard to
refunded debt, adjusting future debt service figures appropriately.
County debt amortizes at an average rate. The county has limited near-term debt
issuance plans, including $4.8 million in general obligation bond anticipation
notes and $6 million in notes related to a USDA loan planned for the current
fiscal year. In addition, the county may refund outstanding debt for savings.
The current year issuance, together with county funds on hand and federal grants
and loans will provide funding for various capital projects. These include
repairs to county court, administrative, law enforcement and detention
facilities, and the construction of a library.
Pension costs were a manageable 5% of expenditures in 2011. The city provides
pension benefits through state-administered plans and funds 100% of its required
contribution. State retirement system funding levels were low at 65.5% for
general employees and 74.5% for police as of the July 1, 2011 valuation. The
county's OPEB costs are modest, with the fiscal year 2011 payment at 0.2% of
expenditures. The plan was closed to new employees in 2008, in order to limit
liability growth. Total debt service, required pension contribution and OPEB
payment requirements were in the moderate range at about 24% of expenditures.