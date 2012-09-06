GLOBAL MARKETS-World stock markets dip with oil price, sterling firms
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Changes dateline to New York; adds Wall Street open; updates throughout)
Sept 6 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on Henrico County, VA.
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Changes dateline to New York; adds Wall Street open; updates throughout)
June 5 Canada's Telus Corp said it would spend C$4.2 billion ($3.11 billion) on new broadband and wireless infrastructure in Alberta by 2020, as it tries to stay ahead in a highly competitive market.