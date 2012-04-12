April 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Crompton Greaves Limited's
(CGL) National Long Term Rating at 'Fitch AA+(ind)' with a Stable
Outlook. A list of other rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
The affirmation reflects that despite a sharp decline in the PBIT margins of
CGL's power division to 3.5% in the nine months ended 31 December 2011 (9MFY12)
from 12.4% in FY11, its credit metrics continue to be strong for the rating
category and are comparable to similarly rated peers. The power division
accounts for approximately two thirds of the company's consolidated revenues.
The weak performance of CGL's power division in this period was driven by a
slowdown in the business of CGL's overseas subsidiaries, which contribute around
60% to division sales. Challenging demand scenario in the power utility segment
in the key regions of Europe and Middle East and North Africa severely impacted
demand for the company's products. CGL's India operations also reported muted
final performance in this period, with high input costs and slowing demand
affecting the profitability of power and industrial products divisions. On
consolidated basis, EBITDA margins declined to 7.2% in 9MFY12 from 13.4% in
FY11.
In Fitch's assessment, financial leverage (adjusted net debt/ operating EBITDA)
and EBITDA gross interest coverage are likely to range between at 0.9x-1.2x and
12x-14x, respectively, in FY12 compared with 0.20x and 38.2x in FY11. The
deterioration in credit metrics in FY12 is attributed to the debt taken for the
acquisition of Emotron AB and QEI Inc (EUR28m and USD20m, respectively), for
capex and increased working capital borrowings in overseas subsidiaries, besides
the reduction in operating profitability.
The ratings continue to factor in CGL's diversified revenue streams across
power, industrials and consumer products segments, and its leading market
position in each of its businesses on account of its wide range of technological
capabilities and large product profile. CGL's liquidity also continues to be
comfortable due to underutilised fund-based limits of INR4,000m in Indian
operations and EUR88m in overseas operations.
The ratings may be downgraded if financial leverage exceeds 1.5x on a sustained
basis. A substantial decline in consolidated EBITDA margins from the current
levels in the short to medium term, possibly implying a significant structural
deterioration in cash flow generation ability of the business relative to
historical trends, may also affect the ratings negatively.
Established in 1937 under the name Crompton Parkinson Works Ltd, CGL is among
India's leading companies in the electrical engineering domain with three
business segments - power systems, industrial systems and consumer products. For
FY11, on a consolidated basis, CGL reported revenue of INR100,051.1m (FY10:
INR91,408.7m), EBITDA of INR13,437.8m (INR12,771.3m) and total adjusted debt of
INR5711.8m (INR5850.6m). Financial leverage and gross interest coverage were
0.07x and 29.9x, respectively, in FY10.
Rating actions on CGL's bank facilities are as follows:
INR4,000m fund-based limits (enhanced from INR3,000m): affirmed at 'Fitch
AA+(ind)'
INR25,000m non-fund based limits (enhanced from INR22,000m): affirmed at 'Fitch
AA+(ind)/ Fitch A1+(ind)'
INR30.8m term loan (reduced from INR82.5m): affirmed at 'Fitch AA+(ind)'
INR1,000m commercial paper (carved out of fund based limits): affirmed at 'Fitch
A1+(ind)'
INR660m derivative limits: assigned 'Fitch A1+(ind)'
