Sept 6 - Fitch believes a strike by the Chicago Teachers' Union (CTU) could
make it difficult for Chicago Public Schools (CPS) to balance its need to manage
expenses with its goal of improving educational standards.
Contract talks between CPS and CTU are scheduled through Friday, Sept. 7 and a
strike is scheduled to begin on Monday, Sept. 10 if an agreement is not reached.
CPS is the third largest school district in the U.S.
The district has reportedly allocated $25 million for a strike contingency fund.
Fitch's concern is that the resolution of the strike could be costly and leave
management with even less flexibility to reduce spending to a level in line with
revenue expectations.
The fiscal 2013 CPS budget channels $46 million that had been slated for a 2%
teacher salary increase to the hiring of 500 new teachers to lengthen the school
day. The budget does not assume reinstatement of a 4% teacher salary increase
that was suspended in fiscal 2012. Even with these assumptions, most available
general fund reserves are projected to be spent on operations. Fitch therefore
believes CPS's options for accommodating a strike settlement that results in
increased funding to CTU are highly constrained. These include completely
depleting operating reserves or imposing additional layoffs that would appear to
be in opposition to desired improved educational outcomes with potential
consequences for enrollment.
The lasting impact on the district will depend on the outcome of the
negotiations and the duration of the strike, if there is one. We will continue
to monitor this situation closely and report back soon.