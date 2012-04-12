April 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aareal Bank AG's (Aareal) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-', with a Stable Outlook, and Short-Term IDR at 'F1'. The agency has also affirmed its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. The affirmation of Aareal's Long-term IDR, which is on its Support Rating Floor, reflects Fitch's view that Aareal would receive support from the German authorities in case of need. Aareal is an active issuer of Pfandbriefe (German covered bonds) and the German authorities have demonstrated their support to Pfandbriefe issuers in the past, especially during the crisis. Fitch would review the IDRs if there was any indication of a change in Germany's propensity to support banks and Pfandbrief issuers in particular or if Fitch downgraded Germany's 'AAA' IDR, which currently has a Stable Outlook, indicating that no change is expected. Fitch would also consider a repayment of Aareal's EUR300m perpetual silent participation by the German Market Stabilisation Fund (SoFFin) as a reason to review its support-driven ratings. Aareal's VR benefits from its adequate and Basel III compliant capitalisation, conservatively managed liquidity, sound asset quality and its strong management team, which has guided the bank through volatile markets over the past four years. The rating also takes into account the monoline business model and its focus on a cyclical industry with some risk concentrations. The dependence on capital market funding is also a rating consideration, albeit mitigated by diversification and relative stability, benefiting from the strength of the German Pfandbrief and Schuldschein products as well as a substantial holding of housing industry deposits (average of EUR4.7bn in 2011). Aareal's intention to retain a EUR3bn-4bn liquidity cushion with the European Central Bank (ECB) during 2012 is a positive ratings driver, although it will burden net interest income by up to EUR50m. Aareal posted record earnings in 2011 and realised a pre-tax profit of EUR185m, despite the sale of Spanish and Italian public sector exposure and upfront expenses of a cost reduction programme. Nevertheless, earnings remain vulnerable to one-off losses on risk concentrations. Fitch expects that profitability has peaked. Aareal's VR is particularly sensitive to developments in international commercial real estate (CRE) markets, although potential volatility in these is already factored into the rating to some extent. Aareal's loan-to-value (LTV) movement was generally positive across its major markets in 2011 and its asset quality, despite concentration, remained robust. Loan impairment charges (LICs) increased slightly to 46bp, but remain low as does the NPL ratio, which was 3.5% at end-2011. Aareal's loan book benefits from international diversification, which lifts earnings relative to German peers but exposes Aareal to difficulties that arise in any of the local CRE markets. With the eurozone experiencing continued economic challenges, limited rental growth and potentially declining capital values could generally put pressure on LTVs, LICs and NPLs. Fitch has affirmed Aareal's subordinated debt rating at 'BBB-' and its hybrid securities, issued by Aareal Capital Funding GmbH and Aareal Capital Funding LLC (Delaware), at 'BB-'. These instruments were downgraded as the result of the implementation of Fitch's revised criteria for regulatory capital securities issued by banks (see "Fitch Takes Rating Actions On Bank Capital Securities Under New Criteria", dated 8 March 2012). The rating actions are as follows: Aareal Bank AG: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A-' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' Aareal Capital Funding GmbH (DE0007070088) and Aareal Capital Funding LLC (Delaware) (XS0138973010): affirmed at 'BB-'. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', dated 15 December 2011, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 13 December 2011, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, 'Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis', dated 11 July 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities Evaluating Corporate Governance Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis