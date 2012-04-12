April 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Namibia Power Corporation (Pty) Ltd's (NamPower) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and Short-term IDR at 'F3'. Fitch has also affirmed NamPower's National Long-Term rating at 'AA-(zaf)' and its Short-Term rating at 'F1+(zaf)'. Both Long-term ratings have Stable Outlooks. The affirmation continues to reflect the alignment of NamPower's ratings with those of the Namibian sovereign ('BBB-'/Stable). Under Fitch's parent and subsidiary rating linkage methodology, NamPower has strong legal, operational and strategic links with the state of Namibia. In Fitch's view, the ties between NamPower and its sole shareholder are likely to remain strong in the foreseeable future. NamPower is the monopoly electricity company in Namibia and has a crucial role in executing electrification policies and ensuring sufficient electricity supply. Given the track record of tangible state support, Fitch expects this relationship to remain unchanged in the medium term. NamPower has benefited from state financial support and received a NAD250m grant from the Namibian government to assist NamPower in its investment in the emergency power station (Anixas) located in Walvis Bay. NamPower is entering a high investment phase in 2013-2016 and the company plans to spend a total amount of around NAD12bn in the next seven years to support electricity generation and transmission capacity in Namibia. Fitch anticipates the large investment levels to peak by 2014/15 and lead to weaker credit metrics during FY14-FY15. Before completion of key capital projects planned in 2015/16, Fitch expects some operating margin pressures during FY12-FY14 due to expensive electricity imports from neighbouring countries. The operating and financial profile should start improving by FY16 assuming that capital spending is completed on time and within budget. Fitch expects funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage to peak around the 4x-5x range by 2016, up from 1.8x in FYE11. However, Fitch expects a gradual phasing-in of cost-reflective electricity tariffs to support the group's deleveraging ability over the long term and maintain a debt service coverage ratio above 1.4x. In addition, NamPower has access to relatively liquid financial investments, which can be accessed at short notice to bolster its liquidity position and investment needs. These investments amounted to NAD4bn as at 31 December 2011 (FYE11:NAD3.3bn). The Stable Outlook is in line with the Outlook on the Namibian sovereign, which Fitch revised to Stable from Positive in December 2011, and is supported by the expectation of timely ongoing state support should the need arise. Negative rating pressure could occur if timely support is not forthcoming as per Fitch's expectations. NamPower's ratings will also be affected by any movement in the Namibian sovereign ratings. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology' and 'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (Fitch's Approach to Rating Entities within a Corporate Group Structure)', dated 12 August 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Corporate Rating Methodology