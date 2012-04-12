April 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Namibia Power Corporation (Pty) Ltd's
(NamPower) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and
Short-term IDR at 'F3'. Fitch has also affirmed NamPower's National Long-Term
rating at 'AA-(zaf)' and its Short-Term rating at 'F1+(zaf)'. Both Long-term
ratings have Stable Outlooks.
The affirmation continues to reflect the alignment of NamPower's ratings with
those of the Namibian sovereign ('BBB-'/Stable). Under Fitch's parent and
subsidiary rating linkage methodology, NamPower has strong legal, operational
and strategic links with the state of Namibia. In Fitch's view, the ties between
NamPower and its sole shareholder are likely to remain strong in the foreseeable
future. NamPower is the monopoly electricity company in Namibia and has a
crucial role in executing electrification policies and ensuring sufficient
electricity supply.
Given the track record of tangible state support, Fitch expects this
relationship to remain unchanged in the medium term. NamPower has benefited from
state financial support and received a NAD250m grant from the Namibian
government to assist NamPower in its investment in the emergency power station
(Anixas) located in Walvis Bay.
NamPower is entering a high investment phase in 2013-2016 and the company plans
to spend a total amount of around NAD12bn in the next seven years to support
electricity generation and transmission capacity in Namibia. Fitch anticipates
the large investment levels to peak by 2014/15 and lead to weaker credit metrics
during FY14-FY15. Before completion of key capital projects planned in 2015/16,
Fitch expects some operating margin pressures during FY12-FY14 due to expensive
electricity imports from neighbouring countries. The operating and financial
profile should start improving by FY16 assuming that capital spending is
completed on time and within budget.
Fitch expects funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage to peak around
the 4x-5x range by 2016, up from 1.8x in FYE11. However, Fitch expects a gradual
phasing-in of cost-reflective electricity tariffs to support the group's
deleveraging ability over the long term and maintain a debt service coverage
ratio above 1.4x. In addition, NamPower has access to relatively liquid
financial investments, which can be accessed at short notice to bolster its
liquidity position and investment needs. These investments amounted to NAD4bn as
at 31 December 2011 (FYE11:NAD3.3bn).
The Stable Outlook is in line with the Outlook on the Namibian sovereign, which
Fitch revised to Stable from Positive in December 2011, and is supported by the
expectation of timely ongoing state support should the need arise. Negative
rating pressure could occur if timely support is not forthcoming as per Fitch's
expectations. NamPower's ratings will also be affected by any movement in the
Namibian sovereign ratings.
