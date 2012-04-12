April 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned VTB Capital S.A.'s USD1.5bn 6% 5-year issue of limited recourse loan participation notes, due 12 April 2017, a final Long-term 'BBB' rating. The proceeds are to be used solely for financing loans to Russia's Bank VTB (VTB), rated Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB' respectively, Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F3', Support '2', Viability Rating 'bb', National Long-term 'AAA(rus)' and Support Rating Floor 'BBB'. The Outlooks for VTB's Long-term IDRs and National Long-term rating are Stable. The notes have been issued under the bank's loan participation notes programme, which is rated Long-term 'BBB' and Short-term 'F3'. VTB is Russia's second-largest bank by assets and equity and is currently 75% state-owned. The agency's commentary on the loan participation notes programme's terms and conditions, dated 29 October 2007, is available on www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria