(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected by reinstating
its ratings on six classes from LB-UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2002-C4. We
inadvertently withdrew the ratings due to an administrative error on Sept. 2,
2012. We reinstated the ratings to their pre-withdrawal levels (see list).
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this
credit rating report are available here
RATINGS CORRECTED BY REINSTATEMENT
LB-UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2002-C4
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2002-C4
Rating
Class To From
H A (sf) NR
J BBB+ (sf) NR
K BBB- (sf) NR
L CCC (sf) NR
M CCC- (sf) NR
X-CL AAA (sf) NR
(New York Ratings Team)