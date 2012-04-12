April 12 - Overview
-- U.S. arts and crafts retailer Michaels Stores Inc.'s financial
ratios have improved following the fourth quarter from a combination of profit
growth and debt reduction.
-- The overall credit profile may further strengthen, if Michaels uses
IPO proceeds to reduce high-cost debt and the financial sponsor's equity stake
in the ownership structure decreases substantially.
-- We are raising the corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B-' and
keeping the ratings on CreditWatch with positive implications.
-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing shortly after the IPO is
completed.
Rating Action
On April 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Irving, Texas-based Michaels Stores Inc. to 'B' from 'B-'.
All ratings remain on CreditWatch with positive implications.
We also raised our issue-level rating on the company's senior secured term
loan B-1, B-2, and B-3 tranches to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The recovery rating is
unchanged at '1', which indicates our expectation for very high recovery (90%
to 100%) in the event of a payment default.
In addition, we raised our issue-level rating on the company's $800 million
7.75% senior unsecured notes due 2018, $400 million 11.375% senior
subordinated notes due 2016, and $250 million 13% subordinated discount notes
due 2016 to 'CCC+' from 'CCC'. The recovery ratings are '6', indicating our
expectation that note holders would receive negligible recovery (0% to 10%) in
the event of a payment default.
As of Jan. 28, 2012, the company had about $3.5 billion in reported debt
outstanding.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' upgrade on Michaels Stores reflects the
improvement in financial ratios following the company's performance in the
important fourth quarter, given the seasonality of the company's business. The
CreditWatch placement remains effective, given the pending IPO. We believe the
overall credit profile may further strengthen if Michaels uses IPO proceeds to
reduce high-cost debt and the financial sponsor's equity stake in the
ownership structure declines substantially.
We assess the company's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk
profile as "highly leveraged." Key factors we incorporated in our business
risk assessment are the risks associated with the company's participation in
the competitive and highly fragmented arts and crafts industry, the risks
surrounding new store growth, and the substantial seasonality in quarterly
operating performance. Key factors we incorporated in our financial risk
assessment are the financial sponsor's significant equity ownership stake
(above 90%), sizable upcoming debt maturities, and financial ratios we
forecasted to remain indicative of a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile
this fiscal year. We believe it is possible for financial ratios to reach
levels indicative of an "aggressive" financial risk profile within the next 12
months. Below is our financial ratio forecast for the fiscal year ending
January 2013 and for the following year, respectively:
-- Operating lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA decreases to 5.4x and
then decreases to 5.2x, from profit growth and debt reduction.
-- Funds from operations (FFO) to total debt increases to nearly 14% and
then increases to about 14.5%, from growth and debt reduction.
-- EBITDA coverage of interest increases to 2.6x and then increases to
2.8x, primarily from growth and slightly lower interest expense.
Principal economic factors we considered in our company forecast include weak
economic growth, high unemployment, weak consumer spending growth, and
elevated raw material costs through 2013. More specifically, Standard & Poor's
economists currently forecast GDP growth of 2.1% in 2012 and 2.3% in 2013,
consumer spending growth of 2.0% in 2012 and 2013, the unemployment rate
remaining at or above 8% through 2013, and crude oil per barrel (WTI)
finishing 2012 near $105 and finishing 2013 near $115. We currently place a
20% probability of a recession occurring in the U.S. Considering these
economic forecast items, our forecast for the company's operating performance
is as follows:
-- Revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percent area through 2013, with
slightly stronger growth in 2012, given the 53rd week.
-- Gross margin expansion of about 50 basis points (bps) in 2012 and of
about 10 bps in 2013 from continued progress on private-label and direct
sourcing initiatives.
-- Selling, general, and administrative expenses continuing to grow at a
slower rate than revenue.
-- EBITDA margin improving about 70 bps to 19.4% in 2012 and another 20
bps to 19.6% in 2013.
-- Capital expenditures of about $150 million per year through 2013,
given the company's plan to build new stores and remodel existing ones.
Currently, the company plans to open 45 to 50 stores during 2012.
-- Free cash flow averages about $250 million per year through 2013.
We forecast the company only repays the subordinated discount notes due 2016
with anticipated IPO proceeds, but we note the possibility for additional debt
reduction beyond our forecast assumption. In the S-1 filing dated March 30,
2012, the use of proceeds section indicates the company intends to repurchase
or redeem all of its subordinated discount notes ($306 million outstanding as
of Jan. 28, 2012) and all, or a portion, of its senior subordinated notes
($393 million outstanding as of Jan. 28, 2012).
The company's financial policy will largely determine further upgrade
potential. The potential IPO is an indication that the company's policies may
become less aggressive, especially if Michaels uses IPO proceeds to reduce
high-cost debt and the financial sponsor's equity stake in the ownership
structure decreases substantially.
Our business risk profile assessment is fair. In our view, the industry is
competitive and highly fragmented. We believe the top three companies control
about one-third of industry share. Michaels Stores has the largest share, with
Hobby Lobby and Jo-Ann Stores trailing, in that order. We believe these three
companies will continue to invest in store expansion to gain industry share.
New store expansion will continue to contribute to growth.
Michaels is highly dependent on consumer spending, and relies on a loyal base
of repeat customers for growth. As such, reaching new customers is important
for growth. We believe the company is ahead of the industry in terms of
expanding its customer base and broadening its customer profile. For example,
a fair portion of the company's store base is located in heavily populated
Hispanic areas and the company is expanding its offering of specific products,
classes, and events appealing to these customers. The company is also
increasing its focus on "tween" customers (ages 8 to 13) and teen customers
(ages 11 to 18) by introducing specific products, classes, and events
appealing to these customers.
There is significant seasonality in the company's business. We estimate the
fourth quarter (November to January) accounts for roughly one-third of sales
and nearly 50% of operating income. Heightening this risk is the long ordering
lead times the company's suppliers require. For example, Michaels typically
orders holiday season merchandise in February or March. As such, misjudging
consumer preference or demand could materially harm financial results.
The company's initiatives to increase its private-label product mix, to
increase the amount of direct sourced products, and to reduce operating costs
has helped its competitive position--this should continue. Private-label now
accounts for nearly 44% of net sales compared with about 32% of net sales in
the prior year. Private-label products carry higher margins and help the
company's pricing strategy. In fiscal 2011, the company directly sourced 26%
of its products, compared with 23% of its products in 2010 and 17% of its
products in 2009. The company has kept operating expense growth below revenue
growth. Since fiscal 2006, we calculate operating expenses have grown at a
compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6%, while revenue has grown at a CAGR
of 1.8%. We believe the company will continue to benefit from operating
expense leverage.
Liquidity
We believe Michaels Stores' liquidity is "adequate," and we expect cash
sources to exceed cash uses over the next 24 months. Cash sources primarily
include surplus cash, funds from operations, and revolver availability. Cash
uses primarily include working capital, capital expenditures, and debt
repayment. Our liquidity assessment includes the following factors,
expectations, and assumptions:
-- We expect cash sources to exceed cash uses by more than 1.2x over the
next 12 months and to remain positive over the next 24 months.
-- We forecast net sources would remain positive even if EBITDA declined
15%.
-- We estimate the company will maintain more than $75 million of
availability, or 10% of the borrowing base or commitments under its revolving
credit facility, so that no material financial ratio maintenance covenants
would apply.
-- We expect the company will proactively refinance its upcoming term
loan maturity. About $500 million of its term loan matures in October 2013.
-- Minimal borrowings and letters of credit will remain under the
revolver, which is due in April 2014.
-- As of Jan. 28, 2012, we calculate the company had total liquidity of
nearly $1 billion, which included revolver availability of $615 million.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
Michaels Stores, to be published on RatingsDirect following this report.
CreditWatch
Before resolving the CreditWatch, we will assess the revised capital structure
following the IPO and account for potential changes to the company's financial
policies, business strategies, and board composition, if any, following the
changes in the equity ownership structure. We expect to resolve the
CreditWatch shortly after the IPO we anticipate is completed.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Upgraded; Remaining On CreditWatch
To From
Michaels Stores Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Pos/-- B-/Watch Pos/--
Upgraded; Remaining On CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
Michaels Stores Inc.
Senior Secured BB-/Watch Pos B+/Watch Pos
Recovery Rating 1 1
Senior Unsecured CCC+/Watch Pos CCC/Watch Pos
Recovery Rating 6 6
Subordinated CCC+/Watch Pos CCC/Watch Pos
Recovery Rating 6 6
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.