Sept 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'F1+' rating on the Rectors and
Visitors of the University of Virginia's (UVA, or the university) approximately
$78.6 million of outstanding series 2003A multi-modal general revenue pledge
bonds and $300 million taxable and tax-exempt commercial paper (CP) program.
SECURITY
Revenue bonds and CP are an unsecured, general obligation of UVA, payable from
all legally available funds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
FINANCIAL STRENGTH OF UVA: The university maintains a strong financial profile,
fueled by a diverse revenue base; strong balance sheet liquidity; robust
fundraising; and manageable debt burden. Fitch rates UVA's general revenue
pledge bonds 'AAA'.
RESOURCE SUFFICIENCY: The 'F1+' rating is based on UVA's ability to cover the
maximum potential liquidity demands presented by its variable rate debt programs
by at least 1.25 times (x) from internal resources. Such resources include cash;
highly liquid, highly rated investments; and dedicated liquidity facilities.
CREDIT PROFILE
Internal Liquidity Supports Short-Term Debt Obligations
The 'F1+' rating is based on the availability of highly liquid, highly rated
securities to cover potential maximum liquidity demands presented by UVA's
outstanding multi-modal general revenue pledge bonds and CP notes. To supplement
internal liquidity sources, UVA maintains the ability to draw on dedicated lines
of credit in the aggregate amount of $250 million. Of the university's
substantial cash and investments, approximately $543.3 million, including U.S.
government and agencies securities (after Fitch discounts based on maturity) was
available on a same-day basis on June 30, 2012.
On a combined basis, UVA's liquid assets totaled $793.3 million and covered its
liquidity needs of $378.6 million by a healthy 2.1x. This includes $78.6 million
of outstanding multi-modal revenue bonds (currently in CP mode) and its maximum
CP authorization of $300 million ($127.5 million currently outstanding). To
limit potential demands on its liquidity, UVA limits the amount of CP notes that
can come due on a given day to $40 million. For an 'F1+' rating, Fitch typically
expects coverage of at least 1.25x. UVA's procedures for handling a failed
remarketing of multi-modal bonds and/or rollover of CP are highly detailed,
reflecting favorably on management.
Recent Governance Issues Addressed
The recent, highly publicized conflict between UVA's Board of Visitors (the
board) and its president has been addressed. Following protests staged by
students, faculty and others, the board unanimously voted to reinstate Dr.
Teresa Sullivan as president less than one month after her resignation on June
10. She retained her existing five-year contract, which has three years
remaining. However, the university's chief operating officer has subsequently
resigned. While the governance turmoil is concerning to Fitch, the reinstatement
of Dr. Sullivan with the support of students and faculty, partly mitigates
concern over further management disruption. Moreover, based on UVA's prestigious
reputation, Fitch does not anticipate this situation to result in material
erosion of the university's strong demand and financial profiles.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Criteria for Assigning Short-Term Ratings Based on Internal Liquidity' (June
15, 2012);
--'Fitch Rates University of Virginia's Series 2011 Rev Bonds 'AAA'; Outlook
Stable' (Sept. 20, 2011).
Criteria for Assigning Short-Term Ratings Based on Internal Liquidity