April 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A (sf)'
credit rating to FCT Sinople Finance's EUR1.18 billion floating-rate rental car
asset-backed senior notes (see list below).
The rating reflects our analysis of the transaction structure based on our
"rental fleet criteria" (see "Updated General Methodology And Assumptions For
Rating U.S. Rental Fleet Securitizations," published on Aug. 1, 2011). Under
these criteria, we determined that the credit enhancement was commensurate
with our 'A (sf)' rating based on the following:
-- We sized cumulative base depreciation rates based on historical data.
-- We sized legal stay and liquidation periods based on a legal analysis
and our estimation of the operational timing required for liquidation.
-- We applied residual value haircuts at a 'A' rating level, as outlined
in our rental fleet criteria.
-- We determined base case losses arising from theft and salvaged
vehicles on the basis of historical data, and we applied rating-specific
stresses.
-- We sized interest rate risk by adding the amounts required to make
interest payments on the notes, pay senior fees, and make swap payments.
Taking all of the above assumptions into account, we have determined the
minimum required credit enhancement amount for each fleet component. We
consider that the transaction provides a sufficient amount of credit
enhancement for the notes to achieve a 'A (sf)' rating.
The rating also reflects our assessment of the following factors:
-- We have reviewed the treatment of receivables arising from the return
of vehicles to vehicle manufacturers in the transaction, including the
presence of retention-of-title provisions. Receivables are fully
collateralized unless there is a valid retention of title included in the
relevant manufacturer buy-back agreement, or if we rate the vehicle
manufacturer as highly as the senior notes.
-- We have reviewed the borrowing base and credit enhancement
determination mechanisms, both of which are in line with our 'A' rating
assumptions.
-- The transaction provides sufficient liquid credit enhancement to cover
senior note interest and transaction costs during the stay and liquidation
period.
-- We have reviewed the transaction's structure, including a detailed
analysis of early amortization mechanisms, representations and warranties, and
other structural features. We believe that the transaction mechanisms,
including remedies and early amortization triggers, are consistent with our
analytical approach.
-- The bankruptcy-remoteness of the French securitization issuer (FCT) is
a function of French securitization law. We have assessed the
bankruptcy-remoteness of the other special-purpose entities (SPE) in the
financing structure and we consider them to be consistent with a 'A (sf)'
rating on the notes.
-- We have reviewed counterparty risk, considering the role of several
account banks and interest rate swap counterparties. Although the interest
rate swap counterparties are not structured to create a ratings uplift
according to our 2010 counterparty criteria, the current ratings on the
counterparties are sufficient to assign a 'A (sf)' rating to the notes in the
transaction. However, this structure creates a weak-link between our rating on
these notes and our ratings on the transaction counterparties (see
"Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions,"
published on Dec. 6, 2010).
-- Our rental fleet criteria framework requires the presence of a back-up
servicer in order to achieve an investment-grade rating for a transaction
where the lessee is a speculative-grade rental car company. We have reviewed
the terms of engagement, scope of work, and capabilities of the back-up
servicer. We have also reviewed the European second-hand car market and the
available disposal channels. We have concluded that the back-up servicing
provision in place is sufficient to mitigate servicer risk to enable the
transaction to achieve an investment-grade rating.
Under our 'A' rating level stress assumptions, the structure of the
transaction supports timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of
principal.
The transaction closed in July 2010 and provides financing for fleet vehicles
to be used in Europcar Groupe S.A.'s (B/Negative/--) car rental business. The
transaction covers four jurisdictions, each with an SPE ("Securitifleet"),
which purchases and owns the vehicles, leasing them to the specific country's
Europcar entity. The entity then rents out the vehicles and makes lease
payments to Securitifleet.
