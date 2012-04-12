April 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed C.R. Volterra S.r.l.'s (the issuer)
class A notes at 'AAAsf' with a Negative Outlook.
The affirmation follows the early termination of the swap agreements between
C.R. Volterra S.r.l. and Banca Popolare di Milano S.c. a r.l.
('BBB'/Negative/'F3'), which severely exposes the class A notes to the
interest-rate risk arising from the mismatch between interest received from the
portfolio and interest payable on the notes, in respect to fixed-rate loans (9%
of the current portfolio) and floating-rate loans (91%).
Fitch considers the current 44.8% credit enhancement (CE) supporting the class A
notes as sufficient to ensure that the payments due under the terms and
conditions of the notes would not be affected by the additional risks stemming
from the swaps termination in a 'AAAsf' scenario. The CE is currently provided
by the subordination of the unrated class B notes (EUR73.2m - 39.5% of the notes
balance) and the cash reserve (EUR9.85m - 5.3% of the notes balance). Fitch
assigned the rating to the class A notes in February 2011 and at the time the
relevant CE was 31.2%, while it was 27.5% when the notes were originally issued
in August 2009.
In its analysis Fitch considered the rating impact of the interest rate reset
risk (with respect to 100% of the current portfolio, both for fixed and floating
rate loans) and basis risk resulting from the early termination of the swaps as
well as the early termination payments due by the issuer.
The analysis also took into account the servicer's portfolio permitted
variations provided by the transaction documentation, which include the
reduction of coupon/spread of the loan on up to 6.5% of the initial portfolio,
the change of interest rate regime (fixed vs floating) on up to 5% and the
maturity extension by up to 10 years (provided that the extended maturity does
not occur beyond 31/12/2049) on up to an additional 5%. The servicer is
contractually charged to indemnify the issuer from the interest loss coming from
such variations and indemnities will be paid into the issuer transaction account
and used to repay the notes.
The cash reserve provides liquidity and credit support to the rated notes and
will not amortize due to a breach in the amortization conditions included in the
transaction documents which is not reversible. All issuer's available funds
after payment of interest and principal on the class A notes (which includes an
implicit principal deficiency ledger) and replenishment of the cash reserve is
used to pay junior items in the waterfall, which comprise remuneration of class
B noteholders.
Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable
criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were the
investor reports, the servicer reports, the newly executed transaction documents
as well as discussions with the arranger and originator.
Applicable criteria: 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' and 'EMEA RMBS
Cash Flow Analysis Criteria' both dated 7 June 2011, Global Structured Finance
Rating Criteria, dated 04 August 2011, Criteria for Rating European Granular
Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs), dated 06 June 2011, Criteria
for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions, dated 20 March
2012, and, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - Italy', dated 10
August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
