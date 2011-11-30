CHICAGO, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' to
Transocean Inc.'s (Transocean) senior unsecured note offering. The company will
use the proceeds to help fund near-term refinancing and for general corporate
purposes.
The company is issuing up to $2.5 billion in senior unsecured notes split
among five year, 10 year and 30 year maturities. This offering follows the
company's common equity offering of slightly over $1 billion announced
yesterday. Both offerings will help to improve liquidity. Fitch estimates that
most of the today's offering will be used for refinancing existing debt. Pro
forma for the two offerings, the refinancing of the series B convertible notes
and other expected refinancing, Fitch expects liquidity to approximate $5
billion consisting of roughly $3 billion in cash and equivalents along with the
company's five year $2 billion revolving credit facility due 2016. Near-term
maturities for 2012 and 2013 are approximately $1.6 billion and $750 million,
respectively.
Fitch currently rates Transocean as follows:
Transocean Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-' ;
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured bank facility due 2016 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR 'F3';
--Commercial paper 'F3'.
The Rating Outlook remains Negative.
The ratings are supported by Transocean's fleet size and asset quality in the
offshore drilling industry, the firm's revenue backlog with strong financial
counterparties, and its moderately levered balance sheet. Transocean is the
world's largest offshore drilling contractor and has a fleet of 134 offshore
drilling units of which 48 are high-specification drillships and
semisubmersibles.
The Negative Outlook primarily reflects the uncertainties surrounding
Transocean's potential liability exposure related the Macondo incident and oil
spill in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico last year. A sizable liability could
potentially further pressure the existing ratings. Additionally, a sustained
downturn in day rates and utilization rates could also further pressure the
ratings.
