April 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP Paribas Investment Partners' (BNPP
IP) asset manager rating at 'M2+'. The rating does not cover BNPP IP's
alternative investment and local emerging market activities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation recognises BNPP IP's long-established franchise, which continues
to benefit from a broad range of investment capabilities, diversified investor
base, global footprint and extensive resources, despite recent outflows,
reorganisation and some staff turnover. The affirmation also reflects the
completion of the migration to BNPP IP's target operational and technological
platform, which provides an efficient, integrated global set-up for portfolio
management and operations, and the independent multi-layer control framework.
The main challenges facing BNPP IP are to deliver on the business structure
adjustment amid challenging developments in the asset management and banking
industry, notably in France, while maintaining key investment capabilities and
strengthening its presence on key growth areas.
BNPP IP's 'M2+' rating is based on the following category scores, which
represents a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 as the highest possible score:
Company and Staffing: 2.25 (from 2.00)
Risk Management and Controls: 2.00
Portfolio Management: 2.50
Investment Administration: 2.00
Technology: 2.00
COMPANY AND STAFFING
BNPP IP is a pan-European asset manager with a long experience in managing
retail and institutional assets (EUR492bn in total at end-2011). Its successful
integration of Fortis Investment Management activities since it was acquired in
April 2010, has strengthened BNPP IP's global footprint, product range and
investor base. The company maintained profitability in 2011 although large net
outflows (EUR36bn in 2011) and an evolving product mix have started to weigh on
revenues. In response to these, cost reduction and business streamlining
measures are being implemented. While BNPP IP's well-resourced teams have been
broadly stable, Fitch notes some turnover among fixed income, operations and IT
senior management and the recent departure of the emerging market debt team.
RISK MANAGEMENT AND CONTROLS
Independent and multi-layer compliance, risk management and control functions
contribute to the robust governance framework. They provide good coverage of
risk areas across centres and partners through scalable and integrated control
tools. Particular focus is placed on the oversight of third parties, including
when group-related, which Fitch believes to be thoroughly covered.
PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT
Portfolio management teams continue to operate autonomously under stable
investment approaches, supported by strong transversal resources that are used
to various extents from one team to another. Global balanced solutions
capabilities are developing as the core centre for active multi-asset portfolio
management at BNPP IP. European equity portfolios are managed under a thorough
bottom-up fundamental process, while global equity and emerging market
capabilities have yet to be strengthened. The euro fixed income process suffered
from the euro sovereign crisis, despite a greater focus placed on market
liquidity and country risk management. Credit research and portfolio management
have remained largely stable while adjusting to the recent team downsizing in
the US. US and global fixed income processes retain their macro focus,
leveraging on several alpha sources, and benefit from more formalised
information sharing on macro views. Following its creation in 2011, THEAM
swiftly became a fully operational specialised investment centre.
INVESTMENT ADMINISTRATION
Investor reporting, middle- and back-office functions continue to be outsourced
to BNP Paribas Securities Services (BPSS) for a significantly expanded number of
portfolios following the completed migration in 2011 of all funds that used to
be administrated by Fastnet in France, Luxembourg, Belgium and the Netherlands
to the BPSS platform. Independent front-office position-keeping, data quality
and valuation are performed by BNPP IP's investment operations team. The focus
is now on achieving greater operational efficiency through streamlined
procedures better leveraging on the firm's global set-up.
TECHNOLOGY
The upgraded, integrated technological platform provides an efficient global
set-up for portfolio and order management, control, data management and
operations. Next key milestones include the complete migration of FFTW US to the
target platform and addressing business needs related to recent regulatory
developments.
COMPANY PROFILE
BNPP IP is the asset management arm of BNP Paribas banking group
('A+'/Stable/'F1+'). It includes more than 20 partners, among which BNP Paribas
AM, by far the largest in terms of assets under management and number of
employees, focuses on equities, euro fixed income, credit and balanced
solutions. FundQuest is the expert for multi-management investment solutions and
services, and FFTW focuses on US and global fixed income. THEAM offers index,
active systematic, guaranteed and liquid alternative investments. At end-2011,
BNPP IP was managing EUR492bn and employed around 3,600 employees globally.
RATING SENSITIVITY
The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any of the
aforementioned rating drivers. A material deviation from Fitch guidelines for
any key rating driver could cause the rating to be downgraded by Fitch. For
additional information about Fitch's asset manager ratings guidelines, please
review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on
