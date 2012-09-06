Sept 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' issue-level rating to Allentown, Pa.-based Air Products and Chemicals Inc.'s proposed $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2017. Air Products will use proceeds of the note offering for general corporate purposes. The existing ratings on Air Products are unchanged. The outlook is stable. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Air Products and Chemicals Inc. reflect our view of the company's strong business risk profile--based on its position in the global industrial gas market--and intermediate financial risk profile--which is supported by the consistency of Air Products' operating performance, cash flow generation, and financial policy objectives. For the latest corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's summary analysis, "Air Products And Chemicals Inc.," published Aug. 29, 2012. Ratings List Air Products and Chemicals Inc. Corporate credit rating A/Stable/A-1 New Rating Air Products and Chemicals Inc. $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2017 A